Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX Is Getting An Esports Tourney

It's a bit weird to say, but it's true. Koei Tecmo will be throwing a special esports tournament for Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX. Its a bit of an oddity considering this is a remastered edition of a game and there's nothing set up for this to become a regular thing, but hey, if the company wants to throw a one-off event to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the franchise, so be it. This particular tournament will be called the Monster Koushien World Battle, and will be the only officially sanctioned tournament for the game from the company. They haven't released any info of when it will kick off yet, however. First thing, we have to wait for the actual game to come out, which will be happening on December 9th, 2021 for PC via Steam, Niintendo Switch, and on mobile for iOS devices. Once that happens, we'll start getting info on the event through the game's website. We have a little more info below from Koei Tecmo as we wait for details to emerge.

The first tournament was held in 1997 at the Tokyo Game Show, and has become the representative tournament for the franchise. This global event will allow any player that purchases Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX to participate by raising their monsters in-game and uploading their data to a special server to see who are the top players in the world. "I am planning to hold a world tournament like the ones we have been running in Japan," says executive producer, Kazumi Fujita, "We have never run a tournament like this outside of Japan. This is an endeavour to allow everyone around the world to take part and decide who is number one in the world. Since the original release of Monster Farm in Japan, and Monster Rancher globally, I have always dreamed of running a worldwide tournament. I am very excited to see this dream become a reality!"