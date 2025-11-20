Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: City CONNECTION, Clear River Games, R-Type Delta: HD Boosted, Take×0ff

R-Type Delta: HD Boosted Has Launched For PC & Consoles

R-Type Delta: HD Boosted has launched for PC and consoles, bringing the original title back over 25 years later with enhancements

Article Summary R-Type Delta: HD Boosted revives the 1998 classic with upgraded visuals and quality-of-life improvements.

Available now for PC and consoles, take on the Bydo Empire with three distinct ships and new features.

Experience iconic shoot 'em up gameplay, tight level design, and the signature Force and Delta Attacks.

Enjoy atmospheric storytelling and high-definition polygon graphics true to the original R-Type Delta vision.

Indie game developers Take×0ff and City Connection, working with IREM Software Engineering, and publisher Clear River Games, have officially released R-Type Delta: HD Boosted. The team have worked to bring back the classic 1998 PlayStation title, with several enhancements, improvements, added content, and more, as you delve back into the fight against the Bydo Empire. We have more details and a live-action trailer, as the game is out now for PC and all three major consoles.

R-Type Delta: HD Boosted

The year is 2163, and the badly damaged R9 Arrowhead fighter has just returned to Earth after its mission to destroy the Bydo Empire. The vessel is rescued by the battle-cruiser Croque-Monsieur and transported to an orbital space station. One year later, astronomers in Central Asia observe mysterious objects falling from the sky, and moments later, control is lost over the orbiting annihilation platform Moritz-G. This high-tech machine, capable of destroying the entire planet, descends over a city and levels it to the ground. Although its planet-destroying weapons have not yet been activated, its advanced defense systems make Moritz-G virtually impossible to approach. A desperate military operation is launched, and the prototype ship R9aII Delta is deployed to resolve the situation. Thus begins the epic battle that is R-Type Delta!

R-Type Delta is one of the finest shoot 'em ups ever and took the gaming world by storm upon its release in 1998. Now, 27 years later, history repeats itself with R-Type Delta HD Boosted. With its tight level design, three selectable ships, powerful Delta Attacks, and the brilliant Force mechanic, this new edition proves that gaming classics of this caliber are truly timeless. If you played R-Type Delta back in the day, this is the perfect opportunity to return to its dark science fiction action. If you've never experienced this essential piece of gaming history before, now is the time. R-Type Delta HD Boosted features high-resolution graphics that hone the polygonal edges of this PlayStation masterpiece until they're sharp enough to cut glass. You simply haven't experienced R-Type Delta until you've played it in high definition! Of course, the game also comes equipped with modern quality-of-life improvements.

What has always made R-Type Delta so fantastic is its dark, eerie atmosphere. Shoot-'em-ups are not typically known for storytelling, but R-Type Delta HD Boosted excels with its simple, minimalist environmental storytelling, characteristic of the late '90s. It's a narrative that is as fascinating as it is unsettling, as adrenaline-pumping as it is deeply disturbing. And all this without a single word being spoken. The name "Delta" carries several meanings. Firstly, the Greek letter delta resembles a triangle, which coincidentally has as many sides as there are playable ships in the game. It is also the fourth letter of the Greek alphabet, and R-Type Delta is the fourth game in the R-Type series. Additionally, the delta triangle is the simplest type of polygon, which is fitting since R-Type Delta was the first game in the series to use three-dimensional polygon graphics instead of two-dimensional sprites.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!