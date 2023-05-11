Super Mega Baseball 4 Releases New Gameplay Video
EA Sports has released a brand new trailer for Super Mega Baseball 4, as we get a better look at how the game will play this time around. The team released a new trailer and blog today, going over several elements of the game and what separates this entry from previous ones. This is a pretty decent in-depth report on their website, coupled with a decent look at the game. Enjoy the trailer as it will be released on June 2nd, 2023.
"Super Mega Baseball is known for its signature humorous style and immersive gameplay and the new game delivers the biggest and best parts of baseball with an array of new features across foundational modes like Exhibition, Franchise, Pennant Race, Season and Online Leagues."
- Baseball Legends: Over 200 baseball legends are integrated across Super Mega Baseball 4, alongside beloved Super Mega Baseball characters. Play in a league of baseball legends with teams organized by era, or mix things up with Shuffle Draft, a new feature that allows you to draft both Legends and Super Mega All-Stars to create a unique roster.
- New Platforms & Cross-Play: Super Mega Baseball 4 is expanding to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S for the first time, including all-important cross-play in Pennant Race and Online Leagues on new platforms, as well as PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
- Top Community Requests: From the brand-new Shuffle Draft deckbuilding-inspired feature, to expanded player traits and a new team chemistry system that add a new layer of strategy; dozens of fan-requested upgrades – automatic walks and runners, two-way players, expanded bullpens, customizable free agent pools, and more – combine to add new gameplay depth.
- Visuals: Experience authentic, cinematic baseball, powered by new cameras, cutscene animations, and lighting provides a true-to-life environment in every stadium.
- Audio: New crowd, voiceover, and foley audio give audio throughout the game a big upgrade from home plate to the bleachers. Plus, players will be immersed in the sounds of baseball with an all-new soundtrack with licensed and original music.