Super Mega Baseball 4 Releases New Gameplay Video

EA Sports has released a brand new trailer for Super Mega Baseball 4, as we get a better look at how the game will play this time around. The team released a new trailer and blog today, going over several elements of the game and what separates this entry from previous ones. This is a pretty decent in-depth report on their website, coupled with a decent look at the game. Enjoy the trailer as it will be released on June 2nd, 2023.

"Super Mega Baseball is known for its signature humorous style and immersive gameplay and the new game delivers the biggest and best parts of baseball with an array of new features across foundational modes like Exhibition, Franchise, Pennant Race, Season and Online Leagues."