Techland Celebrates Dying Light 2's First Anniversary Dying Light 2: Stay Human is celebrating its one-year anniversary, as Techland has a number of new additions and events for the game.

Techland held a special livestream today going over their plans to celebrate the one-year anniversary of Dying Light 2: Stay Human. The anniversary comes as the game has sold over 30 million units, which makes it the perfect time to get in on the first anniversary in February. The company has a number of plans for the game to celebrate the occasion, which we have for you down below, along with the stream and a couple of quotes from the company about the occasion.

Nostalgic Treats: Players who own both Dying Light and Dying Light 2 can take advantage of a special treat, including the Crane Bundle, available alongside other gifs at Techlandgg.com/first-anniversary, the hub of Techland's anniversary celebration.

Players who own both Dying Light and Dying Light 2 can take advantage of a special treat, including the Crane Bundle, available alongside other gifs at Techlandgg.com/first-anniversary, the hub of Techland's anniversary celebration. Goodies for All: During the week-long celebration, players have the chance to win goodies by completing community goals during the themed Bloody Anniversary event (1/31–2/9) and Dropkick weekend (2/9–2/13). Players who participate and complete the Bloody Anniversary goal will be able to get the items of the Rais Bundle (worth $2.99) for free. Players who participate and complete the Dropkick weekend goal will be able to claim the Brecken Bundle (worth $2.99) for free. That's not all: players who tune in to the anniversary stream or watch other participating Dying Light 2 streams until Tuesday, February 7, have the chance to score even more nostalgic swag via Twitch Drops.

The Road Ahead: Techland is starting the year off strong, and with it comes the first-year anniversary update containing community-requested features and Quality of Life improvements, including Community Update #2, Cross-Gen, and Legend Levels. With these significant updates already planned for Dying Light 2, fans may ask what is next for the game over the coming year. Techland has outlined a new roadmap, and will continue to shape plans for 2023 as part of the 5-year commitment to the game.

"The team continues to demonstrate their unwavering commitment to create unforgettable experiences for gamers worldwide – we're not stopping here and will continue to support the game with amazing content for years to come," said Adrian Ciszewski, Chief Creative Officer of Techland.

"These outstanding numbers speak for themselves and confirm the success of the Dying Light franchise. We were able to achieve it only thanks to our awesome community. I want to use this opportunity to thank them again for their great support. We have ambitious plans not only to develop and further support the game, but also to expand to other medias," said Oleg Klapovskiy, Chief Publishing Officer of Techland.