Posted in: Games, Nexon, Video Games | Tagged: The First Descendant

The First Descendant Adds Ines Raya For Season 2

The First Descendant has added a new character as part of Season 2, as you can play as Ines Raya starting today, with some extra content

Article Summary New character Ines Raya, dubbed Thunder Snare, joins The First Descendant in Season 2 with electrifying skills.

Void Erosion Purge introduces 20 stages for players to conquer Vulgus monsters and enhance weapon core abilities.

New colossus, the Defiler, challenges players in Void Abyss Intercept Battle for unique rewards.

Upcoming events include New Year's Luck Shop and Twitch Drops offering exclusive game items and cosmetics.

Nexon has revealed the latest character to join The First Descendant in the middle of Season 2, as players will be able to take on the role of Ines Raya. Starting today, you now have access to this new character, nicknamed The Thunder Snare, along with a number of new updates and additions and two events coming in February. We have all the details for you beelow.

The First Descendant – Ines Raya

Belonging to H.O.U.N.D with Keelan, Ines specializes in special missions related to the Void Vessel. She emits weaponizable levels of electrical energy out of her body to bind enemies with a constant stream of lightning.

Passive Skill: Plasma Oscillation: Deal greater damage to enemies inflicted with Conductor. Landing a Firearm or Skill Critical Hit on an enemy inflicted with Conductor also deals further damage to nearby enemies.

Deal greater damage to enemies inflicted with Conductor. Landing a Firearm or Skill Critical Hit on an enemy inflicted with Conductor also deals further damage to nearby enemies. Active Skill 1: Chain Lightning: Strike enemies with a chain of lightning. The lightning bolts bounce between enemies and deal damage before returning to Ines.

Strike enemies with a chain of lightning. lightning bolts bounce between enemies and deal damage before returning to Ines. Active Skill 2: Lightning Conductor: Inflict an electric shock through current coils on enemies within range.

Inflict an electric shock through current coils on enemies within range. Active Skill 3: Discharge: Consume plasma and gather the converted electrical current in her fist, releasing it as a powerful blast in front of her.

Consume plasma and gather converted electrical current in her fist, releasing it as a powerful blast in front of her. Active Skill 4: Snare Hunter: Throw a plasma acceleration coil forward. The plasma acceleration coil creates a Thunder Snare at the location it hits, dealing damage to nearby enemies for a certain period and inflicts an electric shock through current coils on enemies within range at regular intervals.

New Contents: Void Erosion Purge Features a total of 20 stages, with the goal of defeating Vulgus monsters and bosses within the time limit.

Stage 1 starts with level 160 Vulgus monsters and progresses to level 250 monsters by the final stage.

A hack-and-slash experience with more elite and enhanced monsters that increase the difficulty.

You can obtain items used for Weapon Core Reinforcement as rewards for Void Erosion Purge. Core items can also be acquired by defeating monsters at each stage or as mission completion rewards for each stage. Weapon Core Unlocking A system that upgrades the performance of ultimate weapons, available at Mastery Rank 18.

Each weapon has 5 core slots that can be unlocked, with each slot having a designated type, allowing cores of the same type to be equipped.

Additionally, each weapon has 1 to 2 free-type slots that can accept any core item.

Augmentation Core items can be obtained through Void Erosion Purge, and higher stages allow farming for higher-grade Augmentation Core. New Void Abyss Intercept Battle: Defiler The Infernal Walker in the previous Void Abyss Intercept Battle has been replaced by the Defiler, a powerful colossus that roams the depths, spreading death and decay.

The Defiler exhibits patterns that draw Descendants into melee battle.

The beast generates Abyss Symbiont to enhance itself, gaining faster mobility.

The more Abyss Symbionts that the Defiler accumulates, the harder it becomes to defeat, making it crucial to destroy the Symbionts during battle.

You can obtain the 'Quality Certified ETA Voucher' as a reward for defeating the Defiler. This can be used to acquire the exclusive skin 'The Defiled' and the back attachment 'Colotoys "Defiler".' Additionally, to celebrate the new update, The First Descendant will have two events for players to earn rewards in game! New Year's Luck Shop – From January 15, 2025 – February 12, 2025 (PST) During this event, players will be able to complete daily and weekly missions to earn 2025 tokens and exchange the earned tokens for desired items in the New Year's Luck Shop

Key items in the shop will change every two weeks, offering a variety of items such as Weapon Selection boxes, Energy Activators, Emotes, Attachments and more.

Twitch Drops – From January 16, 2025 – February 12, 2025 (PST)

Players can earn charming cosmetic rewards from watching partnered streams on Twitch

Watch for 30 minutes : 'Twitch Color' Paint *2

Watch for 60 minutes : 2 Hair Paints 'Regular Blue'

Watch for 90 minutes : Bunny Head Skin – White Space Bun

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!