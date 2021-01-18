The Shapeshifter Achieves Its Kickstarter Goal In 12 Hours

Green Boy Games revealed today that their upcoming retro Game boy title The Shapeshifter has met its Kickstarter goal. The game was launched on Kickstarter today with the hopes of raising about $7,300 to fund it. As of the time we're writing this, the campaign has reached nearly $12k with 146 backers, and still has two months to go! Not too shabby for its first day out of the gate. The ultimate benchmark goal for the game is over $40k, which will give the developer enough to make it, add extra content, special editions, and whatever's leftover to promote the game. But it doesn't look like they'll have too much trouble with it. We have a description of the game for you below from the crowdfunding page, as well as the latest trailer.

You are Elliot, an ordinary person who is going to spend the weekend in the mountains with some friends. All of you have fallen asleep in the open air, near a campfire, but the cold of the night wakes you up …or maybe it was a cry for help there in the distance… who knows. Elliot meets a little elf who is asking you for help: Save the elves world from the wizard's spell!! To do this, the elf gives you a great power: You will become the animal you touch, but remember that the power will fade at dawn. Hurry up! We do not have much time!! Once you cross through the hole in the centennial broccoli tree, you will immerse yourself in the elves world. Things that you thought were simpler get complicated with every step you take. Nothing is what it seems in this fantasy world, and you won't think that the best of poers is sometimes hard to handle.