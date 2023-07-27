Posted in: Games, Nintendo, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: nintendo switch, The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages, The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons

Two More Classic Zelda Games Come To Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo will be adding two more classic games from The Legend Of Zelda series onto Nintendo Switch Online, to play right now.

Nintendo has launched two more classic titles for Nintendo Switch Online players, as you're getting a couple more from The Legend Of Zelda. Specifically the two Game Boy Color versions of The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages and The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons. Both games play like Link's Awakening; however, they have two different stories with some changed mechanics that bring players a different experience through each one. Like watching the seasons change, which took full advantage of the coloring options of the handheld console. Both games are available right now for the Game Boy library in Nintendo Switch Online.

The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages

The Land of Labrynna has fallen into darkness. But hope remains that a hero can still prevent Veran, Sorceress of Shadows, from plunging the world into an endless night. Link is ready with a hand to lend help and the power to bend time, but his abilities also present unique challenges. If a river blocks Link's path in the present, he can travel to the past and move a stone, redirecting the flow of water. Likewise, if he plants seeds in the past, he'll find full-grown trees and vines waiting for him when he returns to the present. With a cast full of vivid characters, including Impa and the giant Maku Tree, and a range of iconic tools to deploy, Link must crisscross through the past in order to safeguard the future.

The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons

Link must fight to stop the power-hungry general Onox in the troubled land of Holodrum, where the harmonious cycle of nature has been disrupted. Don't let the land slowly wither – instead, change the seasons to overcome puzzling obstacles! If Link finds a small plant at the bottom of a cliff, transform the season to spring, and use the newly grown flower to get a boost up to the top. Or, when facing a deep lake, use the Rod of Seasons to shift into winter, letting Link walk over the ice. Can Link rescue the Season Spirits before all is thrown into chaos and the bountiful gifts of nature rot?

The Full Saga

You can play these games on their own and in any order you choose, but completing both will allow you to experience the full saga! By linking the two games through their password system, some characters and enemies will change between the two adventures, items can be upgraded or transported, and you can even discover the true evil force moving furtively behind the scenes. It will take a hero for the ages and seasons to truly defeat it!

