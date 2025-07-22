Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Thunderful, Video Games | Tagged: Sad Owl Studios, Viewfinder

Viewfinder Reveals Xbox Launch Date Happening This August

The game Viewfinder will be coming to new consoles soon, as it arrives on Xbox next month and Nintendo Switch later this year

Article Summary Viewfinder lands on Xbox platforms August 12, 2025, marking its first release on Microsoft's consoles.

The beloved perception-puzzle game first launched on PC and PS5, gaining praise for innovative gameplay.

Nintendo Switch release is slated for Winter, with the exact launch window still to be determined.

Players can reshape reality, solve mind-bending puzzles, and unlock secrets using an instant camera.

Indie game publisher Thunderful Publishing and developer Sad Owl Studios have confirmed Viewfinder is coming to Xbox soon, with Nintendo Switch on the way. The game was originally released only for PC and the PS5 back in 2023, as they put a new spin on the perception-puzzler and got a ton of praise for thinking way outside the box. Now, Xbox players will be getting the game soon as it arrives on all their platforms on August 12, 2025, just in time for the game's second anniversary. As for Nintendo Switch players, you'll have to wait a bit longer as they plan to release it this Winter, but we're not sure if that's late 2025 or early 2026 yet.

Viewfinder

Challenge perception, redefine reality, and reshape the world around you with an instant camera. Viewfinder is a new single-player game offering gamers hours of interesting and fun experiences while uncovering the mysteries left behind. It is a mind-bending first-person adventure game in which you can bring pictures to life by placing them into the world. Players will embark on an unforgettable story that digs deeper into the ever-changing world, human experience, relationships, meaningful and misguided passion for change, and overcoming loss.

Reshape Reality: Beyond photographs, bring paintings, sketches, screenshots and postcards to life while reshaping the world.

Exploration is learning: You will learn the secrets of the world, the reason why it exists, and the freedom to create. Explore multiple hub worlds that are all cohesive and encompass similar, but complex, differences.

Experience as much as you want: Viewfinder's narrative is player driven and will be an approachable experience to someone who just wants to play and solve puzzles, and a rich well thought off world to a player who wants to learn more.

Find the answer to the impossible, once you step in the world of Viewfinder.

