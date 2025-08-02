Posted in: Games, SEGA, Video Games, Virtua Fighter | Tagged: Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O.

Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. Has Been Given a Console Release Date

During Evo 2025 in Las Vegas, SEGA confirmed the console release date for Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O., arriving this October

Article Summary Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. console release confirmed for October at Evo 2025 in Las Vegas by SEGA.

New features include rollback netcode, cross-play, enhanced training mode, and a World Stage mode.

All 19 fighters return with deep customization, plus Dural returns as paid DLC for old-school fans.

Battle worldwide in 4K visuals across modes like Arcade, Rank Match, Tournaments, and League play.

SEGA and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio announced that they have a console release date set for Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. during Evo 2025 in Las Vegas. The official release date has been set for October 30, 2025, for both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, but no word on a Switch 2 version as of yet. Players will get the current version with all the updates released for PC to that point, including cross-play and rollback support, several training mode enhancements, a brand-new "World Stage" single-player mode, and the return of Dural as paid DLC character. You can check out the latest trailer here, as the plan is to do Closed Beta testing this September.

Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O.

Will your Kung-fu be enough?! The legendary fighting series makes its Steam debut with Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O.! Challenge the greatest fighters in the world in the ultimate remaster of the classic 3D fighter,now featuring Rollback netcode support, gorgeous 4K graphics, and all the bone-crunching, martial arts combat of the renowned original. Battle through classic VF modes like Arcade or Rank Match, create your own custom online tournaments and leagues with up to 16 players, or learn from the best in Spectator Mode. Master your fighting style to defeat all challengers in the Fifth World Fighting Tournament and become a Virtua Fighter legend!

The Ultimate Edition of This Legendary Game: Rollback Netcode support, gorgeous 4K visuals with updated high-res textures and more.

Rollback Netcode support, gorgeous 4K visuals with updated high-res textures and more. Custom Combatants: Enter the ring with one of 19 playable characters. Master each of their unique fighting styles and customize them with distinctive costumes and items.

Enter the ring with one of 19 playable characters. Master each of their unique fighting styles and customize them with distinctive costumes and items. The Full Experience: Enjoy the pinnacle of Virtua Fighter as you battle it out across your favorite modes like Rank Match, Arcade, Training, and Versus

Enjoy the pinnacle of Virtua Fighter as you battle it out across your favorite modes like Rank Match, Arcade, Training, and Versus Crush the Competition: Take on challengers from around the world as you compete with up to 16 players in new online modes including Tournaments and League.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!