Virtual Battlegrounds Gets An Update With Season 2

This month, Virtual Battlegrounds launched a second season, and with it came a new update that added new features. Cyber Dream released details for the update, which you can read more about below along with the trailer for it. But the shorthand is that you have a new level to fight on, a new pump shotgun to use, and a revamped lobby system, just to name a few. Enjoy all the new content as we head into 2021.

The new Warehouse District is the largest area of the map to date and aims to give players new strategies to explore in order to secure the win. While exploring the Warehouse District, players may also find the game's newest weapon, the pump shotgun. The pump shotgun will spawn at random locations and gives players another way to achieve victory. With the addition of a revamped lobby system, players will be able to find matches quicker and easier and by doing so, will make the competition fierce. As the competition grows, so will the in-game events planned by Cyber Dream . The developers will be looking to challenge players every Friday from 6 pm to 8 pm EST and even holding weekly brawl events every Saturday from 1 pm to 3 pm EST for players. Fight it out in a 24-player battle royale, built from the ground up in VR.

A wide range of weapons available including guns and weapon attachment system.

Move around the enormous map in a variety of ways such as swimming, climbing, sprinting, sliding, and ziplines.

An enormous 4 square km crafted map to explore.

Form your own squad and use spatial voice chat while playing your matches in ranked or lobby modes.

Play solo and hone your skills against the AI, or practice your aim at the shooting range.

A dynamic weather system and lush terrain make every match different from the last.