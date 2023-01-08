VITURE One Shows Off New XR Glasses During CES 2023 VITURE One brought a new item to CES 2023 in Las Vegas as those in attendance got a look at their new XR Glasses.

VITURE One brought a new item with them to CES 2023 as they gave attendees a preview of their new XR Glasses. This pair of glasses have been designed to bring out the best in next-gen eyewear, as it will allow you to stream and game anywhere you'd like. They come with an immersive spatial-sound experience on a 120-inch virtual screen, giving you a personal gaming system on the go that will virtually disrupt no one but will give you everything you need to feel like you're gaming on a console or PC as you go. The glasses are compatible with Steam Deck, laptops, and PCs, plus the VITURE's Mobile Dock, which will give you the ability to do co-op play and Nintendo Switch compatibile titles. We got more info on the glasses below.

"The days of gamers wearing bulky VR headsets and bending over uncomfortably while playing handheld devices are gone. Weighing in at just 78g, VITURE One offers a portable cloud gaming experience with a supersized virtual screen. With remote play to stream Playstation, Steam and Xbox games from the cloud and the ability to connect to a Steam Deck or Nintendo Switch, players can enjoy their favorite games anywhere at any time. With the ability to connect to Apple TV and other streaming platforms, wearers can binge-watch their favorite content too. VITURE One XR glasses are also the first with tint-changing film and offer an impactful spatial-sound experience using HARMAN audio technology. Wearers can easily adjust the brightness and background settings with the touch of a button for the best picture quality, day and night. "With portable gaming and entertainment becoming more prevalent than ever, we're pleased to bring the first stylish XR solution to the market that can handle streaming and AAA gaming on the go," said David Jiang, co-founder and CEO of VITURE.