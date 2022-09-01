Voice Of Cards: The Beasts Of Burden Will Be Released September 13th

Square Enix revealed this morning that they will be releasing the next expansion for Voice Of Cards with The Beasts Of Burden on September 13th. Like the previous two additions to the game, this will be its own standalone experience that you can play and enjoy without having it tie into the main game, featuring a number of new additions such as a new handbook, avatar, companion, and more, all designed and boosted from some familiar names to fans of SE titles. We have the details below as this will be out int he next two weeks.

Voice Of Cards: The Beasts Of Burden brings players to an illustrated world presented through the medium of cards as the third release in the Voice of Cards franchise, now giving players the ability to trap the monsters they defeat in cards to use them as skills in battle. Follow a new tale set in a world where a millennia of hatred rages between monsters and humans, and a girl who loses her home swears revenge on monsters. She joins hands with a mysterious boy as they set out into the unknown and unravel the fate of this broken world.

This truly unique gaming experience brings back the creative minds behind the previous Voice of Cards games, beloved NieR series and Drakengard series, including: Creative Director, YOKO TARO (Drakengard series, NieR series), Music Director, Keiichi Okabe (Drakengard 3, NieR series) and Character Designer, Kimihiko Fujisaka (Drakengard series). Fans of YOKO TARO can purchase a Digital Deluxe Edition set, which includes the Voice of Cards: The Beasts of Burden game and several DLC items styled after the award-winning mobile RPG, NieR Re[in]carnation, including: