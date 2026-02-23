Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Hatchery Games, Voidling Bound

Voidling Bound Releases Free Demo With Launch Date

You can try out a free demo for Voidling Bound during Steam Next Fest as the full game will be released later this Summer

Indie game developer and publisher Hatchery Games has released a free demo for Voidling Bound, while also confirming the game's release date. The demo is a part of Steam Next Fest, as you can play it until March 2, totally free on Steam. Meanwhile, the team also confirmed the game's launch date, as its set to arrive on June 9 for PC, followed by console releases later this year.

Voidling Bound

Become a Space Wrangler and take direct control of creatures called "Voidlings" in this action-packed sci-fi 3rd person shooter. Shape them through branching evolution paths and upgrade their abilities to overcome bubonic swarms, pestilent bosses, and reclaim lush planets overrun by corruption. Defenseless against a devastating parasite threatening all life forms, humanity must team up with recently discovered Voidlings to unlock their full potential through the neural bond. Become bound as one, as the last line of defense in our fight for survival. Shoot, slash, slam, and blast your way through battles. Evade, block, or parry incoming attacks. Sprint, jump, and dash across diverse biomes and planets. Charge and unleash devastating ultimate abilities to defeat the most challenging foes.

Evolve across branching paths to customize your elemental alignment, appearance, playstyle, and abilities. Discover powerful mutated perks that change how each Voidling is played. Craft and pick the right Voidling for each challenge. Level up your Voidlings and assign attribute points to customize their playstyle: strength, vitality, essence, recuperation, or agility—the choice is yours. Research deep and powerful ability upgrades to improve their capacities. Cleanse vibrant handcrafted planets oozing with diverse enemies, each posing unique gameplay challenges. Complete missions and survive challenging arenas to find precious resources, research points, eggs and mutagens that are key in your fight against the parasite.

Discover new Voidlings by rescuing and hatching eggs from infested locations. Get lucky and hatch rare natures that empower your Voidlings. Breed to combine natures and attributes for even more power. Acquire all Voidlings, collect body parts, colors, and eye genes to customize your specimens. Acquire game-changing ability genes and mutated perks to fill your collection. Use your gene collection to craft unique Voidlings that combine the strength of all your discoveries. Unlock powerful synergies otherwise impossible to overcome ever-increasing Challenges!

