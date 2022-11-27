Volcano Princess Set For Steam Release This February

Gamera Games revealed that they are aiming to release Volcano Princess on PC via Steam in early February 2023. The game is basically a parenting simulator with a few different genres thrown into the mix as you essentially raise your daughter in a time of magic and epic battles. It will be up to you to show her the ropes and find her own way of living in this time while also preparing her to one day challenge the throne and become a noble leader. Enjoy the trailer and info below as the game will be released on February 2nd, 2023.

"You and your daughter live in the Volcano Kingdom. After the death of your spouse, the conflict between humans and demons has intensified, forcing you to prepare your child for a world filled with new challenges. What kind of person will she grow up to be? Dive into an all-new parenting JRPG adventure where every decision you make will affect not only the future of your daughter but that of an entire empire! The sunlight filters softly through the trees, and the streets of the Volcano Kingdom are filled with whimsical tunes! Besides enjoying the delicacies and delights of the land with your darling daughter, players can also interact with a curious cast of characters.

As your daughter's sole guardian, it's up to you to make sure she has everything she needs to be happy in her daily life and studies. Explore new hobbies and interests with her; your child is always learning so it's important to try different jobs and activities. Despite all the growth and change you experience together, the most important lesson you must teach is that the bonds of family can never be broken. Focusing on familial growth, you will be responsible for raising a spunky preteen who will gradually learn how to better engage with people and practice prim & proper etiquette. You will be able to arrange for her to attend one of four major colleges in the Volcano Kingdom. There she can learn music, take up painting, or become proficient in martial arts and combat. But take care – If you neglect her, things may go astray.