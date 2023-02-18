Vorax Is Holding An Open Alpha This Weekend You can currently play an Open Alpha for Vorax, completely free on PC throughout the weekend as they test out the game.

Indie developer and IndieGala are currently holding an Open Alpha for their upcoming video game Vorax throughout the weekend. Running until the end of February 19th, you can try out this build of the game, giving you a chance to try out a lot of the game's mechanics and gameplay while the team works on it to perfect the title. The Open Alpha is currently available through Steam, the Indiegala website, and the Indiegala launcher.

"The island has a variety of areas to explore for those brave enough to venture out into the wilds. From urban homes to sewers and caves, the island is ripe for exploration and scavenging. Each location may even hide new types of infected, forcing players to retreat and strategize or blast through with the firepower they've gathered. With forty main quests planned for the final version of the game, players won't just spend their time on the infected island fighting and surviving. The more that players explore, the more they'll uncover about the mysterious VORAX virus, where it came from, and how to fight against it. Was this an accidental leak? A government-planned experiment? Or something else? All will be revealed to those who live to find the secrets."

The more you explore the island, the more types of infected you'll uncover. You'll need to be quick to analyze how to take each one down or which ones are better left alone. Explore the Island: This Mediterranean island contains diverse locations, from abandoned homes to sewers and caves. Each location offers loot and resources, as well as many enemies to take down.