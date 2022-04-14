VR Puzzler The Last Clockwinder Releases New Insider Video

Cyan Ventures and Pontoco have released a new trailer for The Last Clockwinder in which we get a little more of an insider view. The look and feel of this game are pretty cool as you will be playing the role of an engineer who is basically the last of their kind making all sorts of contraptions and whatnot from clones you made of yourself. The environment they've designed for this game looks pretty cool as you have basically set yourself up in a spot that works both as a workshop and as a home. The many clones of yourself will learn how to do the jobs you assign them much the same way you would program a robot to carry out the same task day by day. In a sense, you'll be making the place run like clockwork, but to what purpose is something you'll need to discover on your own. The game is supposed to be released sometime this Summer, but in the meantime, you can enjoy the video below and get a better look at the game to come.

The Last Clockwinder is a VR game about building contraptions out of your own clones. You are on a mission to repair an ancient clocktower built into the trunk of a colossal tree. Inside the tower, you find a pair of gloves that allow you to turn anything you do into a looping clockwork automaton. Use your automatons to grow plants, harvest resources, and find a way to save the clocktower. Loop everything! Your clones can do anything you can do.

