VR Supermarket Sim Shop & Stuff Adds New Boss Update

The VR game Shop & Stuff has a new update out now, as you will now have to deal with The Boss as part of your daily tasks

Article Summary Shop & Stuff gets a major update with the arrival of The Boss and his office in the supermarket sim.

Defend your store from shoplifters and chaos with new weapons like a baseball bat and flamethrower.

Expand your VR supermarket with self-checkouts, coffee machines, and festive Christmas decorations.

Experience eccentric customer antics, messy challenges, and quirky holiday fun in Shop & Stuff.

VR developer and publisher HyperVR Games has added a new major update to their supermarket sim title Shop & Stuff, as you now have to deal with The Boss. Along with a number of new options, weapons, additions to the market, and other mechanics, this update has you dealing with an irritated Boss of the market on occasion as you attempt to keep some kind of order around the place. We have more details and the trailer here showing it off, as the update is on Meta Quest and soon to be on PSVR2.

Shop & Stuff – The Boss Update

Shop & Stuff is a chaotic VR supermarket simulator where running a store is anything but ordinary. Stock shelves, deal with eccentric customers, and scramble to clean up their messes before chaos ensues. In the latest update, encounter The Boss. As your manager, he will guide you through the onboarding of the game, teaching you important tips and tricks for running the store. The game's layout is updated to include the Boss's Office; to unlock the office, simply upgrade the store to the second level in the purchasing machine. Other than guiding you through the tutorials, the boss will "encourage" you to work faster, maximizing the profitability of the store. For that, he'll point out things that you should take care of throughout the day. It's your call to obey him or decide to do things your way.

Clumsy customers may drop items, turning the floor into a disaster zone, and shoplifters may try to cut into store profits by stealing items off the shelves. Fend them off using new defensive items, such as a baseball bat or a flamethrower, to drive them out of the store. Customers can also be hit by cars passing by on the road, which will make them fly away. Looking for extra shenanigans? Try feeding food or flies to unruly customers to trigger some nasty reactions.

Alongside your daily shopkeeping tasks of restocks and checkouts, keep tabs on the bigger picture to grow your roadside shop into a bustling business. Maintain your equipment to keep the store functional, and manage customer interactions to ensure a smooth shopping experience. Charm customers at checkout for a successful shopping experience and restock the shelves with in-demand items. After a hard day of work, invest your earnings to expand your shop. New equipment is available for purchase, such as self-checkouts and coffee machines. Christmas decorations are also available in the latest update, bringing some festive cheer to your bustling storefront!

Manage customers, restock shelves, and grow your business in this quirky supermarket simulator!

Keep up with the wild antics of your visitors and be prepared to encounter unruly shoplifters.

At closing time, purchase upgrades for the store to increase shopper sentiment and your stock capacity.

Interact with The Boss in the latest update for an introduction to shopkeeping and some stern oversight into the store's profit margins.

Customers can now be hit by cars passing by on the road, which will make them fly away.

You can now feed food, flies and poop to characters, which might trigger some nasty reactions!

Eccentric interactions and easy-to-understand mechanics make Shop & Stuff a family favorite for the holidays!

