VR Sword Fighting Game Broken Edge Gets A Release Date

Fast Travel Games and developer Trebuchet have confirmed a release date for the multiplayer fantasy sword-dueling action VR game, Broken Edge. In case you haven't had a chance to see this one yet, the game will have you creating your own fighter, which you will literally embody as you battle it out against other players in the most stylized armored fighting game you can get with stunning visuals as you come to blows. The game will become available for both Meta Quest as well as Steam VR on November 17th, 2022. You can get a very brief glimpse of what the game will look and play like with the latest trailer down below, as we now wait the next three weeks for it to arrive.

"Choose your fighter and enter the Dojo to practice your technique, then engage other players online in fierce PvP battles. Each weapon and fighter offers unique stances and movement patterns that reflect the specific martial arts, which can be performed to activate temporary perks. Experience real fencing tactics in battle, while swords will break at the point of impact and eventually regenerate to help execute a winning strike."

Embody Your Fighter: All characters are equipped with unique weapons, coupled with their own distinctive martial arts style. Learn to master these ancient fighting patterns to awaken the energy of your blade and dominate your foes online.

All characters are equipped with unique weapons, coupled with their own distinctive martial arts style. Learn to master these ancient fighting patterns to awaken the energy of your blade and dominate your foes online. Cutting-Edge Fencing Mechanics: Move and swing your sword freely as you would in real life, then apply tactical skills to block incoming blows and break your opponents' weapon at the point of impact!

Move and swing your sword freely as you would in real life, then apply tactical skills to block incoming blows and break your opponents' weapon at the point of impact! Anybody Can Pick Up A Sword: The duels in Broken Edge take place in a dream-like surreal setting with vivid colors. It's the perfect place to hone your skills and take part in the global contest to climb the ranks online!