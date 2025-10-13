Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Alawar, Wall World 2

Wall World 2 Confirmed For Steam Launch This November

After having released a demo for Steam Next Fest this week, Wall World 2 has been given an official launch date for mid-November

Article Summary Wall World 2 launches on Steam this November after releasing a free demo for Steam Next Fest.

New features include procedurally generated mines, deadly anomalies, and mysterious biomes.

Enhanced roguelite progression lets you upgrade your robospider with new gear and abilities.

Dynamic combat, swappable robospider parts, and a hub city add depth and replayability.

Indie game developer and publisher Alawar has confirmed the official launch date for Wall World 2. The team dropped a free demo this week for the title as part of Steam Next Fest, giving you a proper chance to play some of the roguelite mining tower defense exploration title ahead of launch. Which the team were happy to tell us this morning that the game will be out for PC via Steam on November 11, 2025. Along with the news, they launced a new trrailer revealing everything you can expect to see in the final version. Enjoy the trailer and the demo which will run until October 20.

Wall World 2

Wall World 2 introduces a host of new features, including procedurally generated mines filled with deadly anomalies, mysterious biomes, and a greater variety of enemies both on the surface and deep below. Players can experiment with a reimagined progression system, enhanced combat, and customizable robospider upgrades, including swappable legs and treads that dramatically affect gameplay. Set against the backdrop of a massive vertical wall, the sequel puts players back in the cockpit of a powerful robospider tank to mine, fight, and upgrade their way through hostile terrain and evolving threats. Between runs, players can explore Sphere City, a central hub where they'll unlock new technologies, meet characters, and prepare for their next expedition into the unknown.

Mining & Exploration: Venture into ever-changing mines and discover ancient technologies hidden deep within the Wall.

Venture into ever-changing mines and discover ancient technologies hidden deep within the Wall. Roguelite Progression: Enhance your robospider and exosuit with persistent upgrades and new gear after every run.

Enhance your robospider and exosuit with persistent upgrades and new gear after every run. Dynamic Combat: Battle swarms of enemies across both surface and sub-surface zones using an arsenal of upgradable weapons and abilities.

Battle swarms of enemies across both surface and sub-surface zones using an arsenal of upgradable weapons and abilities. Anomalies & Environments: Encounter strange tile types, explosive effects, and shifting biomes that change the way you play.

Encounter strange tile types, explosive effects, and shifting biomes that change the way you play. Customization: Tailor your robospider's mobility, weapons, and support systems to fit your playstyle.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!