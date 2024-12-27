Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Chronospace, War Mechanic

War Mechanic Teaser Trailer Showcases Alt-History Setting

Check out the the latest teaser trailer for the game War Mechanic, as the team will release trhe game in some capacity this Spring

Article Summary War Mechanic teaser trailer reveals gripping alt-history WWII scenario with US vs. USSR.

Manage resources, build bases, and privatize war efforts in a retro-futuristic setting.

Explore, automate tasks with robots, and trade on the black market for victory.

Engage in capitalist warfare, tackle challenges, and enjoy witty dialogues.

Indie game developer and publisher Chronospace dropped a new teaser video for War Mechanic before heading off for the holiday break. The trailer shows off a small piece of the game in the sense of what this alternate reality is like, where WWII just kept going after the fall of Germany and is now between the United States and the Soviet Union. Enjoy the teaser above as the game will be released in some capacity in Q2 2025.

War Mechanic

World War II has evolved into a prolonged conflict between the Soviet Union and the United States as both sides focus on the development of robotics and acquiring Nazi technology. Soviet sabotage causes the detonation of atomic charges at Los Alamos, killing the president, vice president, cabinet members, and key Manhattan Project scientists. General Patton wins the accelerated presidential election and declares war on the USSR. The American army has taken a bold step to increase the effectiveness and efficiency of the army and turn the tables — privatizing the war! Capitalism is not only the realm of Wall Street traders but also a vital part of the success on the battlefields of Europe.

As a brilliant manager and military mechanic, you must run a newly acquired base that looks more like a relic than an army fort. Your mission? Rebuild the base from ruins, transform it into a thriving war machine, and lead the US Army to victory. Embrace the retro-futuristic setting while automating your work with robots, explore the lands around you in your combat vehicle, survive, and conquer other bases to expand your territory and dominance. All on your terms and according to free market principles, of course.

Manage Your Base & Gather Resources: Gather resources using an incredible blaster tool and decide how to allocate them wisely as you expand and upgrade your base. Your success in the game depends on how effectively you manage your base, contracts, and resources.

Explore & Survive: Explore various abandoned bases and uncover their secrets. Discover new territories and survive the challenges that await you.

Build Your Ride: Invest in your vehicle's development to ensure safe travel across unknown territories. Collect unique parts and resources to enhance your ride, and prepare yourself for an unforgettable journey.

Service & Automation: Take orders from the front line and maintain vehicles. Take advantage of the incredible achievements of our times and let robots do the job for you. This way, you'll have more time to explore the island.

Get Rich or Die Trying: In this world, money is everything.. Fulfill military contracts, operate on the black market, and trade to build your fortune.

Defend: Be prepared for air raids and attacks from any direction and experience the excitement of firing anti-aircraft guns to fend off enemy assaults. Annihilate enemy units and melt down the scrap you gather for metal.

War Campaign & Economy: Engage in an epic war campaign! Each mission presents new challenges and rewards, bringing you closer to ultimate victory. Utilize the black market, gamble, and demonstrate your cunning in the ruthless capitalist world of war.

Humorous Dialogues: There's nothing more engaging than a well-written story. Enjoy sharp dialogues and meet intriguing characters as you progress through the game.

