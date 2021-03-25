War Of The Visions Launches A Final Fantasy X Collaboration

Square Enix has launched a special collaboration with Final Fantasy X in War Of The Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius. As part of the game's ongoing anniversary celebration, the collaboration event kicked off today with several quests and rewards themed on FFX, as you can now collect the fan-favorite protagonist, Tidus, and add them to their party by simply logging in through May 4th. We got the full details of the the collab here for you to dive into.

New Time-Limited Summonable Units – Players can attempt to summon two brand-new UR units: Yuna and Auron. Yuna is a versatile unit capable of casting powerful magical attacks as well as recovery spells, and she can perform the LB "Energy Ray." Auron honors his fame as a highly skilled physical attacker who can also support his comrades. Topped with his mighty LB "Tornado", Auron can play a decisive role in battle when included in the party.

Challenge Missions, Event Quests and EX-Quests– Players can attempt the Challenge Missions and take on the Event Quests and EX-Quests to obtain materials needed to awaken and enhance their Final Fantasy X characters and weapons.