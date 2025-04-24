Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Kunio Okawara, MY.GAMES, War Robots

War Robots Celebrates Its 11th Anniversary With Kunio Okawara

War Robots has revealed plans to celebrate the 11th Anniversary with a special collaboration involving anime designer Kunio Okawara

Article Summary War Robots marks its 11th Anniversary with a special event and unique content for players.

Renowned anime designer Kunio Okawara is collaborating to design the new SWORD Unit 190.

From May 20 to June 1, enjoy the MECHA Raider S.W.O.R.D. event with retro anime vibes.

Producer Boris Burangulov highlights the influence of mecha anime on War Robots.

Indie game developer and publisher MY.GAMES revealed plans to celebrate the 11th Anniversary of War Robots, including a special collaboration with Kunio Okawara. Okawara is well known for creating different kinds of mech designs throughout his career, having a hand in several anime franchises. So it should come as no shock that he added his own touch to this special anniversary addition of the SWORD Unit 190, which will be available in the game in late May. We have more details about the collaboration below, along with a couple of quotes from today's reveal.

War Robots – 11th Anniversary

From May 20 to June 1, War Robots will feature a themed in-game event titled MECHA Raider S.W.O.R.D., embracing a retro anime vibe and offering players exclusive content to use in battles, all while enjoying the festive atmosphere of this special occasion. At the heart of the event is a brand-new robot inspired by classic mecha design. The initial goal was to create a unique machine that captures the iconic style and spirit of the genre — complete with a sword. To bring this vision to life, Okawara-sensei designed the SWORD Unit 190, a powerful battle robot developed by the in-game DSC corporation. To make it a full package, the robot can be equipped with plasma guns and a drone. All of these have also been designed by Kunio Okawara.

"War Robots has always drawn inspiration from history and culture — with mecha anime being a major influence. This genre has significantly shaped the look and feel of some of our most iconic robots. The upcoming collaboration is also a direct response to our players' interests. We took the time to understand what our audience enjoys watching and listening to, and during one of our surveys, over 50% of respondents said they love and watch mecha anime," said Boris Burangulov, Producer of War Robots. "The team wanted to create something truly special, and in the world of mecha and anime, there are few names more legendary than Kunio Okawara."

When expressing his thoughts about the collaboration, Master Okawara commented: "As expected — truly outstanding work! While my strength lies in proposing concepts and forms, I have the deepest respect for those who dedicate themselves to the art of modeling. It's an honor to collaborate on such a fun and inspiring project. I am increasingly looking forward to the release of my work! Please keep it up!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!