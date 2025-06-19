Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: MY.GAMES, War Robots: Frontiers

War Robots: Frontiers Has Launched Season Two

War Robots: Frontiers has finally launched Season Two, and with it come a few new changes, more robots, revamped maps, and more

Article Summary War Robots: Frontiers launches Season Two with new maps, game modes, and expanded global access.

Introducing the Volta Titan, an electricity-based War Robot unlocking innovative combat options.

New Spearhead mode challenges teams to capture shifting objectives for resources and victory.

Meet new pilot Sora Sing and discover updated maps like Catalyst, Spectrum, and Fissure.

Indie game developer and publisher MY.GAMES has launches Season Two of War Robots: Frontiers, bringing with it a ton of new content. Among the new addition are a new mode, the new Spider Titan (Volta), several new robots and weapons, and more. We have more notes below and the latest trailer here as you can play the new season right now.

War Robots: Frontiers – Season Two: Power Surge

Season Two: Power Surge is bringing updates to the game, and the world of War Robots: Frontiers is growing as the earlier announced Volta Titan-class War Robot scuttles onto the battlefield. This electricity-based monstrosity brings new tricks to the table and will be unlocked for all players once they reach a certain level. New screenshots and highly detailed renders are now available for an early look after a successful playtest earlier this month.

Another highlight of Season Two is the new Spearhead mode. With a blockade restricting the Wild Ten after the first Season, Power Surge sees Dominions and Pilots finding inventive new ways to get their fuel. In Spearhead, new resource extractors are deployed to the field, and teams must capture and hold them to secure their wealth until they move to a new location. This 'King-of-the-Hill' style mode brings a fresh twist to matches and calls for new tactics and mech builds from players. Season 2 is also the kickoff for the official launch in Japan and Korea, with the game now available on PlayStation and Xbox in addition to its earlier global Steam release.

The new content is not just limited to new weapons of war. A new mode, Spearhead, joins the already existing Warp Rush, Elimination, and Last Robot Standing. In Spearhead, players join the fray as two teams fight over randomly spawning Warp Probes to stabilize Warp in the region. Locate and capture them first to earn points, or eliminate all enemies to win in this electric new Game Mode. The new mode can debut on freshly revamped maps that were added during Steam Early Access.

Catalyst, Spectrum, and Fissure have all been updated to offer a more cohesive visual experience in line with Terminus, the map that was added when the game launched in March. The final new addition in this content-loaded season is Sora Sing, your War Robot's new Pilot. This femme fatale may not have won the trust of her fellow Pilots yet, but she's eager to pull out all the stops in battle with her fast reload speed and boosted damage skills. Sora Sing will be available via the in-game shop.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!