War Robots: Frontiers Reveals March Release Date

After a couple of years worth of testing, War Robots: Frontiers finally has a release date, as it comes to PC and consoles in March

Article Summary War Robots: Frontiers hits PC and consoles with a March 4, 2025 release date.

Engage in tactical mech action with customizable War Robots in multiplayer battles.

Explore diverse maps in Wild Ten; team up to uncover secrets and secure wins.

Use Titans' massive power-ups to dominate battles with destructive force.

Indie game developer and publisher MY.GAMES have finally put a proper release date on their latest game, War Robots: Frontiers. The game has been in development for a few years now, with several testing periods and an Early Access launch to get it where it is today. Now, we'll finally see the finished product when the game comes out for both PC and consoles on March 4, 2025. Enjoy the latest trailer above while we wait out the next three weeks.

War Robots: Frontiers

Gear up for tactical mech action in War Robots: Frontiers, a free-to-play multiplayer mech shooter. Construct and customize your War Robots, squad up with other Pilots online, and fire up your engines in massive battles across the stars. Experience the mechanical precision and power of War Robots. Pilot colossal war machines in online PvP battles, using tight team coordination and tactical gambits to edge out rivals. Push for all-out destruction in Team Deathmatch, fight for survival in Last Robot Standing, control points in Warp Rush, and rank up in Leagues.

You are the Pilot and the engineer. Whether you excel at speed plays, all-out assaults, or defensive maneuvers, there's a playstyle and a mech for you. Build the perfect War Robot and customize it with Pilots, explosive weapons, special abilities, and unique cosmetics. Storm the worlds of the Wild Ten, a newly discovered planetary system lightyears from Earth. From a freezing planetoid through deep mines, secret research bases, and geothermal power plants, these maps are full of opportunity… but it's up to Pilots to plant the flag. Team up to discover their secrets and win the fight! Can you build enough power to unleash your ultimate weapon? Titans are hulking power-ups built with maximum damage in mind. They're armed with unique specializations and capabilities, so pick your moment and finish the fight with destructive gusto.

