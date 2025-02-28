Posted in: Digital Extremes, Games, Video Games, Warframe | Tagged: Techrot Encore, Warframe: 1999

Warframe: 1999 Confirms Release of Techrot Encore in Three Weeks

Warframe: 1999 has confirmed the release date for the follow-up to the main content, Techrot Encore, as it will be out in three weeks

Article Summary Warframe: 1999 unveils Techrot Encore, a bonus story with new characters and enemies, in three weeks.

Meet Temple, the 60th Warframe, and explore Protoframe characters with unique transforming cosmetics.

Two reimagined missions: Stage Defense and Temporal Archimedea offer thrilling endgame challenges.

New racing mini-game, Open Beta for updated Warframe App, and TennoCon 2025 ticket sales announced.

Digital Extremes held a new devstream today going over the new content coming to Warframe: 1999, with the follow-up they're calling Techrot Encore. You're going to be getting a brand-new story featuring some familiar and not-so-familiar faces as they come into contact with The Hex. (It's really weird calling this a "follow-up" when it feels more like a bonus story that can stand on its own.) You'll also see a new Warframe introduced and the usual array of skins, add-ons, bonus content, and more tied to this storyline. You can read more below and check out the trailer here, as it launches on March 19.

Warframe: 1999 – Techrot Encore

Line up for the big show and check out the setlist early, including the 60th Warframe, Temple, four new Protoframe characters and their transforming cosmetics, two reimaginings of the Defense and Deep Archimedea mission types, as well as a new racing mini-game Ollie's Crash Course.

Temple, Warframe's 60th Roster Addition

Shred the house down as Temple with heat wave projectiles. Summon Techrot Subwoofer minions to buff nearby fans and debuff the haters. Sing a Solo of the century to set off flame jets. Call upon the sapient, Infested guitar named Lizzie as an Exalted Weapon capable of firing projectiles at the pluck of a string and transforming into a flamethrower for a limited time.

The Protoframe Family

Flare (Temple) aims to become the ultimate work of art and transcend the boundaries of gender and biology alike.

Minerva (Saryn) and Velimir II (Frost) are hardened military veterans once in love as well as the adoptive parents of Warframe: 1999 antagonist Major Rusalka.

Kaya (Nova) acts as the self-taught engineering genius of the new crew with a special interest in cracking time travel.

Endgame & Mini-Endgame Experience

Harmonize guitar strings with gunfire in Stage Defense, a reimagining of the traditional Defense mission type. Defend Flare as they put on a memorial concert for the bandmates lost to the Scaldra's oppressive overtaking of the city.

Gear up for the latest version of Warframe's most difficult mission type: Temporal Archimedea. Partner up with Minerva and Velimir II to take on three randomly selected missions back-to-back and utilize the new Peely Pix system from Kaya to choose upgradable modifiers, changing the flow of each attempt.

Expanding on Digital Extreme's Make-A-Wish commitment to James Conlin, players can mount up in the newest Atomicycle racing mini-game as part of the Höllvania Mall Hub arcade collection, Ollie's Crash Course.

Ahead of Techrot Encore's launch, Digital Extremes will add new ticket sales for TennoCon 2025's musical performance and launch an Open Beta for the reworked Warframe Companion App.

Digital Extremes will be opening up tickets on March 7 exclusively for the "TennoConcert" in Southwestern Ontario's biggest arena – Canada Life Place. These tickets will also grant access to a TennoLive keynote watch party at the DoubleTree Hilton Hotel alongside the in-game TennoCon 2025 Digital Pack.

Starting today, an Open Beta for the Warframe Companion App on iOS via TestFlight and a Google Play Store Beta listing for Android will be available, offering updated navigation, Steam login support, setting page redesigns, and more.

