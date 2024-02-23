Posted in: Digital Extremes, Games, Video Games, Warframe | Tagged: Warframe

Warframe Reveals More Dante Info In Latest Devstream

Digital Extremes revealed more information about Warframe Dante in their latest devstream, along with more details about the next update.

Article Summary Digital Extremes delves into Warframe Dante, including its unique abilities and Exalted Weapon.

New mission type Deep Archimedea offers a weekly rotating challenge with significant rewards.

Inaros gets a significant rework, enhancing his abilities and combat efficiency in Warframe.

Join the Warframe team at PAX East for dev insights and the 11th-anniversary celebrations.

Digital Extremes held a new Warframe devstream earlier today, going over more info about the Dante Warframe and other updates coming shortly. The event took place on Twitch this afternoon, as the team got deeper into the 56th Warframe on the way, as well as revealing a new mission type, a rework for Warframe Inaros, quality-of-life improvements, and plans for the game's 11th Anniversary before heading into PAX East next month. We have some of the dev notes for you below

Warframe Dante

Warframe Dante, the master of reality's pages, summons his own Exalted Weapon, the devastating Tome called Noctua, to replace any currently equipped secondary weapon. Cast Light or Dark Verses to increase allies' max health or draw blood-slashing needles to inflict Slash Damage on nearby enemies. Inspired by classic MMO casters, the pattern of abilities used changes the spell combo's ultimate finishing ability, Final Verse; either granting allies their own limited run copies of Noctua or summoning Paragrimms, giant owl-like creatures, to fight alongside you.

Deep Archimedea

Dive into Deep Archimedea, the latest mission type. This is an amalgamation of three different existing mission types that must be played in succession with no breaks. The composition of Deep Archimedea will change every week, offering endless new challenges to overcome for some of the best in-game rewards to date.

Loot Goblin

Seek out the new Murmur faction enemy, greedy loot goblin Gruzzling, to steal its bountiful bundle of goodies ripe for your taking. Fresh weapons will also be available to grab in the Entrati Disruption mission, ARMATUS: the melee fist weapon, Ruvox, and the secondary arm-cannon, Onos.

Inaros

The living sandstorm Warframe, Inaros, dusts off a fresh rework to obtain a more engaging passive ability, guaranteed status effect triggers, and overall changes to his base kit. Notable changes include separating the Scarab Armor mechanic into its own ability, replacing Devour with an improved Sandstorm touting faster summoning and movement speeds, and, most notably, granting the Scarab Swarm ultimate a chance to summon sandy friendlies into the fray.

PAX East 2024

Come join the next Devstream in-person at PAX East to meet the dev team as well as the lead voice of Arthur in the upcoming Warframe: 1999, Ben Starr (Final Fantasy XVI). The PAX Edition Devstream will air live on both PAX and Warframe Twitch channels on Friday, March 22 at 3 p.m. ET. There will be more major announcements to look forward to celebrating 11 years of Warframe, including what comes next for the game's story before things kick back all the way to the '90s later this year.

