Warframe Reveals The New War During TennoCon 2021

Digital Extremes made a major reveal during TennoCon 2021 as the next major event coming to Warframe is The New War. The next chapter of the game will bring in a major expansion where players everywhere will need to unite together in the Origin System like never before. If they don't, there may not be one left to fight over. We got details from the team below along with a few of the videos showing off the latest content on the way that will change the way the game is played for a while.

Over an action-packed, cinematic, live gameplay demo of nearly 30 minutes, The New War shocked audiences by showing Corpus Engineer Veso, Grineer Soldier Kahl-175, and even fan-favorite Dax warrior Teshin — all playable in a Quest for the first-time ever. With Earth's mightiest bastion, Cetus, burning and the pride of the Corpus fleet lying in ruins, the combined strength of the Tenno and their allies might be the key to this new war. Digital Extremes also continued their tradition of bringing the Warframe community together and enhancing the TennoLive viewing experience with a one-time only, in-game Relay event. This year, players experienced an immersive reminder of some of their most momentous and shocking plot moments to date, as well as an unexpected first-ever look at Nidus Prime and a classroom of Tenno inside the fabled Zariman.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: TennoCon 2021 | The New War Reveal Trailer | Official (https://youtu.be/iO-Y36HYvoM)

"The New War will continue Warframe's very personal and intimate storyline with a dramatic narrative, unexpected experiences and cinematic action sequences like we showcased today," said Rebecca Ford, Live Operations and Community Director at Digital Extremes. "Spoilers in Warframe are a closely guarded secret. For The New War, we want players to be able to catch up on the Warframe storyline, which means we'll be balancing new content reveals and spoilers as best we can! This year's Relay event felt like a real moment, even during rehearsals. I've enjoyed many Warframe reveals but to see players relive some of these very personal story moments together, from all over the world, was special."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: TennoCon 2021 | The New War | Full 30-Minute Gameplay Demo | Official (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lpTIgUL9NrA)