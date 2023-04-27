Warhammer 40,000 Arrives In World Of Tanks: Modern Armor World Of Tanks: Modern Armor gets some help from the battlefield as Warhammer 40,000 has arrived in a new crossover event.

Wargaming has revealed an all-new crossover event as the world of Warhammer 40,000 has crash-landed into World Of Tanks: Modern Armor this week. Working with Games Workshop to bring iconic characters and images from the tabletop game and franchise into their tank combat title, the team will hold a special event from May 2nd until June 6th. During that time, you'll get , two new 3D Hero Commanders (Volusad Thassius of the Ultramarines and Patricia Laserian of the Sisters of Battle), as well as six new 2D Standard Commanders, as you'll be playing a month-long, two-stage challenge against both the forces of Chaos and the Orks in an epic tank battle. We got more info on the event below.

Triumphantly making its debut in World Of Tanks: Modern Armor is the Leman Russ heavy tank, a monstrous slab of mechanized armor built exclusively for console. Named for the Primarch of the Space Wolves Legion, the Leman Russ heavy tank for console was conceived and implemented in full cooperation with Games Workshop. In a massive two-stage community event, tankers will align themselves with either the Space Marines or the Sisters of Battle, with the option to change to the other side for the second stage. From there, they can join forces with other players around the globe to fight the Orks and the forces of Chaos. Destroying the Orks will make the Ork content available to all users (for purchase or as rewards); the same mechanic will apply to the Chaos forces and their in-game content.

Directing the voice-overs for the new 3D Hero Commanders is noted director Jason Baughan (Hitman 2, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Fable: The Journey). Under his expertise, 330 lines of dialog for the Commanders Volusad Thassius of the Ultramarines and Patricia Laserian of the Sisters of Battle are brought strikingly to life, grounding the player and establishing the tone in the game of the Warhammer 40,000 universe. In addition to the Leman Russ heavy tank, the might of Warhammer 40,000 also comes to World Of Tanks: Modern Armor with new faction-affiliated tanks: Nemesis Tank Destroyer, Teefbreaka Light Tank, Reaper's Scythe Medium Tank, and the Ignis Purgatio Medium Tank.