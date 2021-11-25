Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters Shows Off The Nurgle

Frontier Foundry has released a new dev diary for Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters showing off the Nurgle. For this particular video, developer Complex Games' Creative Director Noah Decter-Jackson, Lead Designer Peter Schnabl, and Senior Programmer David Reimer introduce the campaign's main antagonists and several ways for how you'll have to combat and deal with the Bloom across individual missions and the entire sector. You can check out the full video below.

In the second of a three-part video series, "Episode 2 – Seeding the Bloom" takes an in-depth look at the Bloom and how it mutates the forces of Nurgle, challenging players to evolve their strategies throughout the game. When a planet is infected, unpredictable warp surges can occur during missions, summoning enemy reinforcements or strengthening their abilities. Not only do enemies evolve throughout the campaign, but so does the Bloom itself, with a variety of 'strains' which further increase the danger of combat missions the longer the plague is left to corrupt a planet.

Iconic Black Library author Aaron Dembski-Bowden also joins the developers to provide additional insight into Nurgle, his minions and the fearsome Death Guard. The developer diary concludes with the introduction of a familiar face as the driving force behind the Bloom, the Prince of Decay and Primarch of the Death Guard, Mortarion. As well as the Pale King, the Complex Games team preview the unique challenges posed by each of the game's boss encounters; towering Greater Daemons and cunning Daemon Princes which must be overcome in their own domain, between Realspace and the Warp.

For fans of the tabletop Warhammer 40,000 experience, this episode of Beyond the Gate features an in-depth look into the influence of lore on Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters, bringing the grim darkness of the far future to life through armaments and abilities. Aaron also explores the process of bringing his narrative talents to video games, including an introduction to the Bloom and what makes this plague unique amongst Nurgle's previous 'gifts'.