Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV Reveals Ork Faction

Check out the latest faction reveal video for Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV, as the Orks have made their presence known

Article Summary Ork faction officially revealed for Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV with a new gameplay video

Dawn of War IV lets players command Space Marines, Orks, Necrons, and Adeptus Mechanicus armies

Features an epic campaign, co-op and solo play, and stories co-written by Black Library’s John French

Classic Dawn of War gameplay returns with new combat systems, skirmish modes, and multiplayer options

KING Art Games and Deep Silver have revealed the latest faction for Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV, as we got a better look at the Orks. This four-minute video shows off everything you need to know about the green monsters and everything they will bring to the battlefield, including their taste in weaponry and how they deal with other factions in close combat. Enjoy the video here as the game will be released for PC sometime in 2026.

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War IV

Take charge of four unique Warhammer 40,000 factions: the Space Marines, Orks, Necrons, and the Adeptus Mechanicus in their Dawn of War debut. Each faction grants you total control of a unique collection of Commanders, units, buildings and gameplay mechanics that dramatically alter the feel and flow of Warhammer 40,000's endless, brutal warfare. Co-written by the legendary Black Library author John French, Dawn of War IV's epic story represents the biggest Dawn of War saga to date. In solo or co-op play, command each faction through its own dedicated campaign, supported by spectacular CGI intros and fully animated cutscenes.

The series returns to its roots with classic Dawn of War gameplay and a combat system designed to bring Warhammer 40,000's bloodthirsty combat to life like never before. Grow your force, build your base of operations specialise your squads, and savour an expanded Sync Kill system that delivers an unprecedented degree of melee combat detail. Enjoy an endlessly replayable collection of game modes, including the return of fan-favourite Last Stand! Fight highly-configurable AI battles in Skirmish, or take on the world in 1v1, 2v2 and 3v3 multiplayer. Wherever you're waging war, use the Painter tool to stamp your own unique personality on your fighting forces, as well as the option to use existing factions from the Warhammer 40,000 universe.

