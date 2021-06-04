Warhammer 40,000: Lost Crusade Launches For Mobile

This week, as part of the Warhammer Skulls fan event, Nuverse Limited has launched Warhammer 40,000: Lost Crusade for iOS and Android devices. As part of the launch, Nuverse is launching several new activities and features for players old and new to delve into. which includes voice-overs and cross-server battles. You can check out all the details of what's included in the game below along with the official launch trailer!

Warhammer 40,000: Lost Crusade enables mobile gamers to experience innovative missions, unique character skills, and stunning visuals all set in the grimdark Warhammer 40,000 universe. Players will need to utilize their skills and expert tactics in order to successfully leverage the strategy mechanics and excel in the real-time PvP & PvE combat featured in this mobile version. Players will need to battle through enemy defenses to access new heroes and technologies, as their troops draw on strategic expertise in making key decisions — like how to allocate points — in their effort to achieve victory. Official IP – Officially licensed by Games Workshop, experience the Indomitus Crusade in an all-new story filled with characters, details, and lore that Warhammer 40,000 franchise fans will love.

Visual Excellence – Nuverse and Games Workshop have collaborated closely on bringing a version of Warhammer 40,000: Lost Crusade to mobile that is true to the grim dark nature of the universe. This includes units and scenes created in painstaking detail using 3D modeling and physically based rendering in order to preserve the unique visual art style of Warhammer 40,000.

Recruit & Upgrade – As a commander of the Primaris Space Marines in Warhammer 40,000: Lost Crusade, upgrade your troops by unlocking new abilities and tech through battles, while also recruiting classic heroes to fight for the fleet, each with their own unique skills and playstyles.

Srategic Battles – Take control in tactically deep real-time combat; strategically place your troops, call on hero abilities, and summon reinforcements at critical moments to fight against the forces of Chaos.

PvE – Explore and crusade through the universe on the Star Map and discover potential threats.

New Cross-Server PvP – The long-awaited Warhammer 40,000: Lost Crusade cross-server battle mode is now online. Alliances from different servers will be matched based on their strength, increasing playability and enhancing the game's combat and competitiveness.