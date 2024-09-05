Posted in: Focus Entertainment, Games, Saber Interactive, Video Games | Tagged: warhammer

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Releases New Launch Trailer

Check out the official launch trailer for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, as you can play the game on PC and consoles on Monday

Article Summary Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 launch trailer revealed for PC, PS5, and XSX|S with release on September 9.

Play as Ultramarines Lieutenant Titus, fighting Tyranid swarms solo or with friends in drop-in/drop-out co-op.

Choose from six classes in PvE and PvP modes, customizing armor and weapons with a deep progression system.

Free updates to bring new missions, maps, enemies, and weapons post-launch; Season Pass for additional cosmetics.

Focus Entertainment and Saber Interactive released one last trailer for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 as we have a look at the launch trailer. This trailer is basically one last really good sizzle reel to get you to check the game out with everything they can, as we find out the last pieces of the story and see some of the game in action. You can check out the trailer above as the game will be released on September 9 for PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as PS5 and XSX|S.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Continue the story of legendary Ultramarines Lieutenant Demetrian Titus a hundred years after the events of Space Marine and fight the endless Tyranid swarms to defend the Imperium. Unleash Titus' superhuman skill and wide-ranging arsenal solo, or with up to two friends playing as Titus' battle-brothers Chairon and Gadriel in seamless drop-in/drop-out co-op. Play as one of six playable classes (Tactical, Assault, Vanguard, Bulwark, Sniper, and Heavy) in "Operations" (PvE) and "Eternal War" (PvP) modes and make them your own with Space Marine 2's deep customization system for your armor and weapons. In "Operations" mode, use Armoury Data and experience earned on the battlefield to upgrade each class with up to 25 perks to shape your playstyle.

Armoury Data will also let you level up your weapons with each new mission to unlock more powerful variants and unique cosmetics. The armor and weapon cosmetics earned in "Operations" will even be available for your "Eternal War" matches, though your perks and weapon upgrades will remain exclusive to the PvE experience for balancing purposes. Following the release on September 9, Space Marine 2 players will receive new "Operations" missions and PvP maps, new enemies, and new weapons to fight them with, through regular free updates for all players. Additional cosmetics and Chapter heraldry will be released as part of the Season Pass with no microtransactions or in-game cash shop involving premium currency.

