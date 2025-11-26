Posted in: Games, Plaion, Video Games, Warhammer 40K | Tagged: Speed Freeks, warhammer

Warhammer 40,000: Speed Freeks Adds Creation Workshop

Warhammer 40,000: Speed Freeks has been given a new creative update as the game now has a Creation Workshop to mess with

Caged Element and Plaion have released a new addition to Warhammer 40,000: Speed Freeks, as the game now has a Creation Workshop. For those who love to customize everything, this will be your sandbox as you get to build the race tracks of your dreams for you and others to play on, even sharing them in the Steam Workshop. We have mroe info and the trailer here as this is a free update available right now.

Creation Workshop

Creation Workshop gives players complete freedom to design their own chaotic worlds and tracks as Warhammer 40,000: Speed Freeks hands the creative control directly to the community, whether crafting wild racetracks, assembling bizarre contraptions, or constructing entirely new ways to play. Players of all skill levels can easily jump in and start building with intuitive tools that make creating maps and racetracks effortless fun. Friends can also join live sessions to play while you build in a completely synchronous environment – making wacky creations in real time. Whether they are crafting playgrounds or inventing something wonderfully ridiculous (someone has already made a pinball machine and a theme park), the mode encourages limitless experimentation and imagination. And for those who prefer pure speed over spectacle, Creation Workshop also makes setting up custom races quick and simple, so players can design the perfect track in their favourite level, then share it with the community.

Warhammer 40,000: Speed Freeks

In the 41st Millennium, a kult of unhinged, speed-obsessed Orks addicted to racing has gathered to engage in raucous and breakneck races during rare lulls between open warfare. They call themselves Speed Freeks. Intoxicated by the sound of roaring engines, blistering speed, suffocating smoke, whipping winds and scorching fire, these Speed Freeks bring their supercharged mob of war-torn buggies, bikes, tanks and trukks into the Speedwaaagh! Blaze into high-Orktane mayhem of clashing speedmobs, with adrenaline-fueled combat racing through the brutal Warhammer 40,000 universe. Drive ramshackle vehicles loaded with bombastic weapons and powerful abilities in a breakneck, full-throttle Speedwaaagh! to the death.

Assemble your mob of dakka-spitting wagons, pushing their team to victory across multiple maps in this explosively unique take on the combat racing genre. Obliterate your enemies with kunnin' strategies and brute force as your team speeds towards ultimate glory. Are you looking for more speed and more dakka in your life? Look no further YA GITS! This game includes optional in-game purchases of virtual currency that can be used to acquire virtual in-game items. Experience a grand sense of spectacle and mayhem on the battlefield with a supercharged mob of authentically Orky vehicles that go smashing, dashing, flying, and drifting. Snazzy visuals and explosive chaos await, powered by Unreal Engine 5.

Choose between game modes that are uniquely chaotic and full of iconic Warhammer 40,000 brutality. In Deff Rally, 16 players race to capture points and fight to control them in succession before a sprint to the finish. Kill Konvoy features teams racing alongside formidable Stompas, battling and bombing their enemy to help ensure their Stompa reaches the finish line first.

