Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters Gets Third Dev Diary

Frontier Foundry has released a third developer diary for their upcoming release of Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters. This time around the diary gives you a look at some specific gameplay elements that you'll have to learn and utilize in order to build a squad and purge the daemonic from this plane of existence. The team also gives you a pretty good introduction to the crew of the Baleful Edict, which is your Strike Cruiser in the game that will serve as your mobile base of operations. Enjoy the trailer below as we slowly make our way to the game's release on May 5th, 2022.

Highlights of this final entry in the developer diary series include body part targeting, a system which rewards aggressive melee combat, allowing players to inflict debilitating status effects, remove a foe's limbs to prevent them from using a particular attack or reducing an enemy's stun meter. By stunning enemies, players will be opening them up to a brutal cinematic execution, which rewards each Grey Knight with an additional action point to continue purging the forces of Chaos and seize control of the battle. At range, players can actively see the damage they could do to an enemy before committing to a move, allowing commanders to plot turns with total precision.

In addition, players are invited to a more in-depth look at unique upgrades for their squad, their ship and unique single-use psychic abilities known as Stratagems, which can change the course of a battle. Each class of Grey Knight has over 30 possible abilities, allowing players to specialize units within the class. Your squad of Grey Knights can be fully customized, from tilt shields and unique voices, to the weapons and equipment they'll use during a mission. A number of the Complex Games team return for this developer diary, including Creative Director Noah Decter-Jackson and Lead Designer Peter Schnabl, who are joined by Chief Technology Officer Adrian Cheater.