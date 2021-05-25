Warhammer Age Of Sigmar: Storm Ground Releases Gameplay Video

Focus Home Interactive and gasket Games have unveiled 15 minutes of gameplay video for Warhammer Age Of Sigmar: Storm Ground. The video is hosted by Game Director Jeff Lydell and Design Director Ian Christy from the Gasket dev team as they explore more of the strategic options of the Stormcast Eternals army, specifically during a mid-to-late critical battle of the campaign against the haunting Nighthaunt army. This is basically a way for you to check out how the strategy will work for everything in the game and how to best utilize your units. Enjoy the video below!

Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground, the action-packed, turn-based strategy game developed by Gasket Games and published by Focus Home Interactive arrives May 27 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. Storm Ground is based on Games Workshop's iconic fantasy IP "Age of Sigmar" – a dark-fantasy universe where immortal knights ride heavenly stardrakes to eradicate Chaos & Death across a multitude of realms. Today, join the developers with an in-depth 15-minute Commented Gameplay video showcasing the game's fast-paced strategic battles.

Become the commander of one of the extraordinary factions of Warhammer Age of Sigmar – a dark-fantasy universe where immortal knights ride heavenly stardrakes to eradicate Death across a multitude of realms. This is Storm Ground, a world of legends, heroes, hellish creatures and fearsome battles. Lead your highly-customisable force in this dynamic and spectacular skirmish turn-based strategy game packed with fast-paced warfare. Victories allow you to collect and upgrade new types of units, powerful equipment, and unlock devastating skills. Explore all the routes in Storm Ground's non-linear campaign. During each new playthrough, overcome new odds to find unique units and gears. Build your legendary army and defy other players in epic online duels.