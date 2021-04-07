Warhammer Age Of Sigmar: Storm Ground To Be Released In Late May

Focus Home Interactive and developer Gasket Games revealed today that Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground will release in late May. We now know the official release date for the game will be May 27th, 20201, and we also got a proper trailer showing off more of the game to go with that reveal. The new trailer, which you can check out below, offers the closest look yet at one of the three factions as you'll get more in-depth info on the Maggotkin of Nurgle. The group is essentially a tide of death that corrupts everything they cross, creating hazardous zones on the battlefield. Enjoy the trailer as the game will be out in about seven weeks.

Fast-paced tactical battles and thousands of ways to make your army your own. Storm Ground is an action-packed, turn-based strategy game where you lead one of three highly-customisable armies – the eternal Stormcasts, the ghoulish Nighthaunt and the rotting Maggotkin – to glory through conquering their enemies in roguelike single-player campaigns or defeating other players in online PvP. Use them to best your opposition in quick-hitting matches where your every move can decide the outcome, and make your way through the Age of Sigmar's rich and monumental realms of Life, Death and Metal. With each new battle, unlock and collect new cards, granting you new units, skills, weapons and gear to equip your chosen armies with and discover ever new ways to create your own playstyle with the thousands of possible combinations. The Maggotkin of Nurgle also join the fray. The newly revealed faction, the Maggotkin of Nurgle, are a tide of death riding on a behemoth's back. The Maggotkin corrupt everything they come across, creating hazardous zones on the battlefield that they can harvest to reap a terrible reckoning on their enemies.