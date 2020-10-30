Warhammer: Chaosbane Will Be Available On Next-Gen Consoles

Naco and Games Workshop revealed today that Warhammer: Chaosbane will be coming to both the PS5 and the Xbox Series X at launch. The developers will be releasing a version called the Slayer Edition, which will be the first hack-and-slash available on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. This version of the game is everything that's ever been released for the game, including all 12 DLC packs, all the updates, as well as the additions of Keela, the Tower of Chaos, and a 4K 60FPS visual upgrade. They've also added a new character, Jurgen Haider the Witch Hunter, and additional content which will also be added to the PC version. You can read more about it below and enjoy the latest character trailer.

Wearing the distinctive hat and long coat of his order, the Witch Hunter's skilled use of two weapons makes him particularly formidable: in close combat with his sword and from a distance with his pistol. He wanders the roads of the Old World to purge it of Chaos. This inquisitor draws his power directly from his faith in Sigmar, and he becomes judge and executioner when he cleanses the heresy and Chaos he exposes. As well as the introduction of this new character, there is also a free patch that adds improvements for new players and fans of the first hour of the game. The two hubs of Act 1 and Act 2 have been expanded. The area around the camp of Act 2 has also been enhanced with new enemies to fight. There is also a new area – the cemetery – which adds a new environment and a larger bestiary. This includes new enemies, including Daemon Princes, Skullcrushers (mounted and on foot), a Chaos Warrior and new cultists. The new Witch Hunter character is part of the Slayer Edition on the new consoles and available as DLC for current-generation consoles. The patch with improved environments, new area and bestiary is free for everyone on all platforms.