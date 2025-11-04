Posted in: Games, Games Workshop, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Auroch Digital, Poncle, warhammer, Warhammer Survivors

Warhammer Survivors Announced For Steam in 2026

Bringing the best of two video games together, Vampire Survivors and Warhammer collide to make Warhammer Survivors for PC

Article Summary Warhammer Survivors is a bullet-hell roguelite coming to Steam in 2026, blending Warhammer and Vampire Survivors.

Choose from iconic Warhammer 40,000 and Age of Sigmar characters, each with unique weapons and abilities.

Battle across diverse Warhammer locations facing endless hordes of Tyranids, Skaven, and other factions.

Discover powerful weapons, evolving power-ups, secrets, and Easter eggs hidden throughout the stages.

Auroch Digital, working in partnership with Poncle and Games Workshop, has brought the best of two titles together, as they have announced Warhammer Survivors. This is exactly what you think it is, as they have taken the peanut butter that is the action of Vampire Survivors, and meshed it with the chocolate of the Warhammer universe, into one delicious, fast-paced, bullet-hell roguelite survival game. This title will specifically feature characters, creatures, and settings from Warhammer 40,000 and Warhammer Age of Sigmar. We have more details below and the trailer above, as they're aiming to release the game next year.

Warhammer Survivors

Choose your universe and engage in frenetic battles across the open and ashen plains of Aqshy to the tight and confined corridors of an abandoned Space Hulk. Every stage is a new arena of slaughter, each with its unique enemy faction… and secrets to uncover. Select from a roster of renowned champions from both the Warhammer 40,000 and Warhammer Age of Sigmar universes. Play as the mighty Space Marine Sternguard Veteran, Malum Caedo, and the lightning-forged Stormcast, Neave Blacktalon, among a host of others. Each character comes with unique weapons and starting stats – no two survivors play the same.

Wield an arsenal of iconic weapons drawn from the armouries of the far future and the Mortal Realms. Eviscerate Tyranid hordes with a chainsword, or pulverise enemies with the unrelenting Bolter… and, if all that doesn't work, drown them in a pot of Citadel Nuln Oil paint. Mix and match weapons with power-ups and evolve them into devastating new forms to create screen-clearing storms of bullets, blades and magic. Obliterate the skittering, beady-eyed Skaven and their horde of warp-addled abominations or stand your ground against the ravenous Tyranid swarm and its myriads of monstrous Xenos Bioforms. Bring your weapons to bear against the endless hordes of these factions (and more) from the Warhammer 40,000 and Warhammer Age of Sigmar universes!

Fast and frantic Survivors gameplay.

A roster of iconic characters from the Warhammer 40,000 and Warhammer: Age of Sigmar universes, featuring Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun's very own Malum Caedo!

Multiple modes and stages from across the grimdark 41st Millennium and the Mortal Realms.

An arsenal of familiar weapons, such as the Boltgun, Astartes Chainsword, Whirlwind Axes, and ​​glorious​ easter eggs such as ​the humble pot of Citadel Nuln Oil paint.

A mighty cache of passives and power-ups to aid in enduring against the monstrous legions.

Esoteric secrets and easter eggs to uncover and collectables to collect!

