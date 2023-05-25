Warhammer: Vermintide 2 To Receive New Free DLC Fatshark will be releasing some free DLC content for Warhammer: Vermintide 2, as players will soon see Karak Azgaraz.

Fatshark and Games Workshop revealed a new addition on the way for Warhammer: Vermintide 2, as they will be giving the game some new free DLC. The reveal came during the Warhammer Skulls 2023 event happening today, as the name of this one will be Karak Azgaraz. This is a completely free piece of content, set to drop on June 13th for PC players, that will take you to a region of the Warhammer universe that many fans know and have adored over time, but also probably have some very tough memories from in their years of exploring the region. We got more info, a quote from today's announcement, and a trailer for you below.

"Warhammer Skulls 2023: Skulls for the Skull Throne will allow players to pick up skulls on various maps to affect gameplay for greater challenge and receive a limited-time player portrait frame in return. Fatshark also challenges players to unite and defeat as many enemies as possible between May 25-June 4 for five limited-time red-colored weapon variants for their heroes to wield. Additionally, Fatshark has revealed their next DLC—Karak Azgaraz—will release June 13 for PC and later in Summer 2023 for console, which features three maps inspired by the maps of the same name from the previous game. Karak Azgaraz sends the Ubersreik Five to help a struggling dwarf war party sabotage a Skaven army and turn the tide in their favor to successfully counterattack. Karak Azgaraz is free for all players."

"We're happy to announce Karak Azaraz for Warhammer: Vermintide 2. We've worked hard to bring three fan-favorite levels from the first game back in remastered fashion," said Sacha Karsenty, Producer on Vermintide 2. "We're also proud that even after five years, we can still support Vermintide 2 thanks to our great community. This week's community celebration and in-game event are a testament to that. And let's not forget about Sienna's new career! We won't go into detail yet, but we are excited to share more soon."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!