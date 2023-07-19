Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Ankama Games, Waven

Waven Confirmed For PC Released On Steam This August

Ankama Games confirmed they will finally be releasing their free-to-play tactical multiplayer RPG Waven on PC via Steam next month.

Indie game developer and publisher Ankama Games confirmed this week that their new game Waven will be released on Steam next month. In case you haven't had a chance to check the game out, this is a free-to-play multiplayer RPG with tactical elements woven into the gameplay. While the game is free, it is also relying on purchasable content to help fund things, as they have revealed three different packs you can buy into that will give you bonus content you can utilize int he game. We got more details of that below, along with he latest trailer, as the game will officially be released on August 16th.

"Ahoy, matey! Get ready to weigh anchor this August 16th, when the game's free-to-play early access phase begins! Set out on an adventure in a flooded world where only a few islands have miraculously survived. Play a seafaring adventurer searching for answers after the great upheaval. Long ago, gods and dragons ruled the world. Today, magic remains… but what of the mythical beings of yesteryear? At the dawn of a new era, choose your hero, equip your best spells, and set sail for an incredible odyssey. Sail from island to island in a vast world full of colorful creatures, gain power, refine your strategy, and uncover the secrets of a world adrift. Valiant adventurers can set out, equipped for the high seas with three Founder's Packs that will be available for purchase starting on August 16."

Waven Standard Founders' Pack

3,000 Gems

4 Broken Sword emotes

1 Throne trophy

Deluxe Founders' Pack

5,000 Gems

1 Symbiote pet

4 combat visual effects

4 world visual effects

All the cosmetic items in the Standard Pack

Premium Founders' Pack

7,000 Gems

1 Dark Vlad pet

4 premium world visual effects

4 premium combat visual effects

4 Goultard speech bubbles

All the cosmetic items in the Deluxe and Standard packs

