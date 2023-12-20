Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Ankama Games, Waven

Waven Has Officially Launched Chapter 3 Content Today

Ankama Games has finally released the final piece of Waven's Season 1 content, bringing the story of this third chapter to a close.

Indie game developer and publisher Ankama Games have released a new piece of content for Waven today, with the new Season Of Lance Dur – Chapter 3: Albuera. This is essentially bringing a close to all of the content they released in the first two parts this year. We have some of the finer details from the devs below as the content is now live.

Waven – Season Of Lance Dur – Chapter 3: Albuera

In addition to the narrative storyline, discover Amakna, a new emblematic island nation in the World of Twelve, which comes with 15 new, original quests. More generally, WAVEN has added additional side quests, numerous achievements and many more features such as an open chat, linking the skill tree to decks, and separate balancing for PvE and PvP! Finally, brand new heroes have entered the game: the Astramantises. Like Lance Dur, the Astramantises are relentless warriors who wield powerful lances to defeat their enemies. This sixth hero in the Iop class has a unique passive and can be played by players with a Platinum Pass in an early access sneak peek!

Season fights continue on Competitive Island. The Lance Dur season is coming to a close, and the final chapter is upon us. After the terrible Cire Momore and Belladonna, your opponent is now… Lance Dur himself! Play as an Astramantis warrior and face off against your own king until January 16 to win Wakfu fragments, chests, gems and much more. Complete season goals both liked to the portal and not to earn Season Points that let you win free rewards in the Battle Pass. Whether you decide to fight it out in the competitive ladder or choose to fight in the many dungeons in WAVEN, how you unlock your rewards is up to you!

All players with the Gold Pass or the Platinum Pass will have access to the entire Lance Dur animated series for 30 days starting from the purchase of a Pass! These seven episodes produced by Ankama Animations are available now in English and French, with Spanish or Brazilian Portuguese subtitles. Discover or rediscover the last epic adventure of Lance Dur, a now aging legend weakened by illness who sets out in pursuit of Belladonna to protect his family one last time…

