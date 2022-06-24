Way Of The Hunter Confirmed For August Release

THQ Nordic and Nine Rocks Games announced today that Way Of The Hunter will be coming to PC and consoles this August. The game is set to create what is their version of the perfect hunting experience as you will be using various tools and weapons to track down and lure out different animals in the wilderness, and then take your shot. We have more info on the game below along with the latest trailer as it will be released on August 16th for PC via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store, as well as for Xbox and PlayStation.

Become the new owner of a hunting lodge nestled among gorgeous habitats and rich animal populations. Explore vast open world environments and hunt with a premium selection of firearms. Enjoy the perfect hunt on your own or with friends in co-op. This authentic hunting experience lets you explore and hunt in large open-world environments in the USA and Europe. Discover true-to-life animals in beautiful natural habitats and handle various detailed and highly realistic weapons. Face the challenges of ethical hunting, supported by a compelling story, or simply enjoy hunting the rich environments freely in Way Of The Hunter. Hunt like a pro with features that highlight animal signs, blood splatter analysis, and shot review with the rewindable bullet camera

Dozens of strikingly detailed animal species with realistic behavior models for a truly immersive hunting experience

Enjoy your perfect hunting adventure among friends in co-op mode

Two vast hunting territories with 55 square miles each

Realistic ballistics and bullet physics simulation

Sophisticated natural animal animations and reactions when sensing the players presence

A compelling story about the struggles of a family hunting business, and the rivalry and friendships that surround it

Complex Trophy system generates unique antlers and horns based on multiple factors like fitness and age