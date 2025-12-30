Posted in: Games, THQ Nordic, Video Games | Tagged: Nine Rocks Games, Way Of The Hunter

Way of the Hunter Releases Final DLC Map: Elkcrest Island

Way of the Hunter has one more free DLC map available to download right now, as players can explore the majestic Elkcrest Island

Article Summary Way of the Hunter releases final DLC map, Elkcrest Island, featuring diverse northern biomes to explore

Track and hunt over 15 animal species, including the debut of the North American cougar and Merriam's Wild Turkey

Experience new hunting opportunities, from moose and elk to ducks, wolves, bears, and snowshoe hares

Elkcrest Island is free to download and expands the authentic open-world hunting adventure for all players

THQ Nordic and Nine Rocks Games have released the fifth and final DLC map for Way of the Hunter, as you can download Elkcrest Island right now. The island comes with over 15 different animals to track and hunt across a vast wilderness that has a few different biomes to explore. You can check out more here with the trailer above, as it's free to download now.

Elkcrest Island

Elkcrest Island is a remote northern wilderness, rich with North America's most iconic game species. This isolated, sparsely populated landscape also debuts a new predator in the franchise: the North American cougar! And the most requested animal is making a come back: Merriam's Wild Turkey! Players can explore dramatic hills and mountain ranges to scout major big game, from moose and elk to Bighorn sheep, caribou, Sitka deer, Wood bison, and the imposing Kodiak bear. Those seeking variety can head to serene lakes and open plains, home to wild ducks, surf scoters, pheasants, and lesser scaup. Predators like the Gray wolf and Red fox roam the terrain, while patient hunters may even spot the swift snowshoe hare.

Full Animal List

North American Cougar (Puma Concolor Couguar)

Alaska Moose (Alces Americanus Gigas)

Barren-Ground Caribou (Rangifer Tarandus Groenlandicus)

Bighorn Sheep (Ovis Canadensis)

Gray Wolf (Canis Lupus)

Kodiak Bear (Ursus Arctos Middendorffi)

Lesser Scaup (Aythya Affinis)

Merriam's Wild Turkey (Meleagris Gallopavo Merriami)

Mountain Goat (Oreamnos Americanus)

Pheasant (Phasianus Colchicus)

Red Fox (Vulpes Vulpes)

Roosevelt Elk (Cervus Canadensis Roosevelti)

Sitka Deer (Odocoileus Hemionus Sitkensis)

Snowshoe Hare (Lepus Americanus)

Surf Scoter (Melanitta Perspicillata)

Wild Duck (Anas Platyrhynchos)

Wood Bison (Bison Bison Athabascae)

Way of the Hunter

Become the new owner of a hunting lodge nestled among gorgeous habitats and rich animal populations. Explore vast open world environments and hunt with a premium selection of firearms. Enjoy the perfect hunt on your own or with friends in co-op. This authentic hunting experience lets you explore and hunt in large open-world environments in the USA and Europe. Discover true-to-life animals in beautiful natural habitats and handle various detailed and highly realistic weapons. Face the challenges of ethical hunting, supported by a compelling story, or simply enjoy hunting the rich environments freely in Way Of The Hunter.

