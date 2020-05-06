WB Games & NetherRealm Studios Reveal Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath

WB Games and NetherRealm Studios will be taking a bold new step in content with their upcoming DLC Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath. For the first time since the 2009 reboot, the developers have added brand new story content to an MK title that continues from where the narrative left off. The story will incorporate elements from the ending to MK11, along with explanations and storylines for all the currently added and soon-to-be-added DLC characters. Which, as you can see below, includes Sheeva, Fujin, and Robocop. (Unless NetherRealm is saving something for last, it looks like Ash Williams from Evil Dead is no longer going to be a DLC character.) What's more, you're also getting the return of some classic MK history with two new stages and Friendships. We have more details on the story below from today's announcement, along with screenshots, the trailer, a special cutscene from the new content, and two of the Friendships for you to enjoy. The content will be released on May 26th, 2020.

The epic saga continues in Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath, as Fire God Liu Kang, the new keeper of time and protector of Earthrealm, must now enlist the help of unlikely allies and familiar foes to forge a new history as the fate of two worlds hang in the balance. Adding to the growing roster of playable fighters, the new expansion features the triumphant return of Fujin, the God of Wind who serves as Earthrealm's protector alongside his brother Raiden, and Sheeva, the four-armed, half-human and half-dragon queen of the ancient Shokan race. RoboCop, the iconic, highly advanced cybernetic police officer will make his first appearance in the franchise, continuing the pedigree of popular Mortal Kombat guest fighters. RoboCop in Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath features the voice and likeness of actor Peter Weller, who portrayed the popular character in both the original RoboCop (1987) film and RoboCop 2 (1990) sequel. Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath will also include three new character skin packs to be released over time.

Additionally, all Mortal Kombat 11 owners will have access to new Stages, including the return of the Klassic Dead Pool and Soul Chamber arenas, accompanied by Stage Fatalities, the fan-favorite finishing moves that use the environment to destroy opponents, and the popular Friendships feature from the '90s, which allows players to take down their adversaries with a hint of kindness. These features will be available as a free content update in conjunction with the Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath release. "Our fans have really enjoyed the story campaign in Mortal Kombat, and we're happy to continue the narrative and add new characters to the roster with Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath," said Ed Boon, Creative Director, NetherRealm Studios. "In addition, Friendships and Stage Fatalities are being added as part of the free content update for all Mortal Kombat 11 players. Both are fan-favorite features that we're excited to finally bring back to the franchise."