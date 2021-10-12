WB Games Reveal New Mobile Game DC Dual Force

WB Games along with Cryptozoic Entertainment have announced a brand new mobile title for DC Comics called DC Dual Force. The two will be working with Yuke's, the company that for years developed the WWF/E titles and is currently working on Earth Defense Force series and the new AEW wrestling title, to create a digital card collecting game in which you'll battle it out with heroes and villains from DC's massive catalog. We have more info from he announcement below, however, the game won't see the light of day until sometime in Q3 2022.

In an unprecedented partnership with DC, the game will feature all-new single-player experiences that draw on over 80 years of comic book history. Fan-favorite characters from the DC Universe will be released at launch, with the catalogue expanding to include all Super Heroes and Super-Villains in future updates. This free-to-play CCG will let fans play their favorite comics and earn rewards. There will be a constant stream of new content, with a comic from the vast existing DC library released every week for fans to play through. Cryptozoic is committed to making DC Dual Force quick to learn and fun to master, with innovative card game mechanics that are intuitive for all players. Offering a fresh way to play a collectible card game, DC Dual Force gives players the chance to team up with their favorite DC Super Heroes and Super-Villains and build amazing decks that take advantage of the characters' synergies. This unlocks expansive variety in gameplay, particularly in terms of strategy.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: DC Dual Force English Announcement Trailer (https://youtu.be/SSP5zAJzIsQ)

"We feel incredibly privileged to have such unique access to the DC Universe," said Cory Jones, co-founder of Cryptozoic Entertainment. "As game makers and lifelong comics fans, this is really a dream come true. We are determined to deliver the definitive card game based on comic books." "We are honored to have an incredible partnership with Cryptozoic and cannot wait to see the DC Universe come to life as a digital collectible card game," commented Yukinori Taniguchi, President and CEO of YUKE's.