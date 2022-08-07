We Are OFK Will Be Released Next Week On PC & Consoles

The crew at Team OFK revealed that they are finally releasing their new game We Are OFK for both PC and consoles next week. This is one of the more exciting indie titles we've been waiting to check out all year long, as it tells the tale of a band on the rise while also maintaining friendships and dealing with the ruthlessness of the record industry. As part of the release, not only is the game getting its own EP with a hit single, which you can get through several streaming services, but they're also releasing it on vinyl through iam8bit. We have more info on both below, as the first two episodes of the game will drop on August 18th, 2022, followed by subsequent chapters in the following three weeks for the complete game (with a new song for each episode).

Itsumi Saito just moved Downtown and broke up with her long-term girlfriend, leaning into her dream of making it in music. But juggling practice, friends, a brutal commute to the west side, and a full-time job… Itsu is struggling to establish herself in the cutthroat music scene of LA. When she talks her way into a shmoozy Hollywood party and makes friends with a rising music producer, she sees a chance to bring her dreams a little closer. We Are OFK is an interactive narrative series of arguing over lyrics, sending sad texts, and playing Interactive Music Videos, including OFK's debut single "Follow/Unfollow" and more!

Team OFK has also collaborated with creative production emporium, iam8bit, to put together a We Are OFK 2xLP vinyl. The vinyl will include OFK singles, art prints, and exclusive acoustic tracks that can only be heard on wax. It's OFK, AFK. Capturing the heart of the game, the art is full of dusky pastels and images of the picturesque LA skyline, all created by distinguished artist Nafisah Tung. The vinyl will retail for $31.99. In addition to the exclusive vinyl, there will be physical editions of the game for the Nintendo Switch and PS5 that contain all five chapters of We Are OFK. These special copies come with a carefully curated 3D papercraft version of Debug the cat, designed by Guardabosques. Both the physical editions of We Are OFK and the vinyl will be available for purchase starting today on iam8bit's website.