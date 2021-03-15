We Are The Caretakers Will Hit Early Access In Late-April

Heart Shaped Games revealed the trailer for their next game, We Are The Caretakers, before it comes out on Earth Day, April 22nd. Along with the trailer, we found out more about the company's goal with the game during Game Dev Direct as there is a greater cause at play. They announced that when the game drops onto Early Access the company will donate 10% of its revenues to the Wildlife Conservation Network's Rhino Recovery Fund. That's a mighty generous offer from an indie studio that shouldn't be ignored. We got more details about the game below and the latest trailer.

The Planet finds itself in turmoil as aliens make first contact, and show particular interest in the Raun, a rhino-like species targeted by high-tech poachers. Step into the shoes of the Conductor, sworn protector of the people and land of Shadra, who rallies Caretakers to protect the Raun before poachers drive them to extinction. Deploy squads of Caretakers onto real-time strategy maps with RPG turn-based combat in either the story-rich campaign or through the challenging procedurally generated Survival mode. Each squad features characters from one of 20-plus job classes utilizing some of the more than 70 abilities as they fight against poachers and other threats to the Raun, where extinction represents a catastrophic, game-ending failure for the Caretakers.

We Are The Caretakers' afrofuturist vision combines elements of synthetic and organic sci-fi created by art director Anthony Jones (former cinematics artist at Activision Blizzard) and narrative director Xalavier Nelson Jr. (IGF nominee, narrative director for Hypnospace Outlaw). Core pillars of real-world anti-poaching guide gameplay strategy, with a soundtrack combining epic orchestras, African instrument samples, and modern hip-hop beats. We Are The Caretakers will extend its efforts on conservation not just from awareness, but toward making a financial impact to organizations conserving Earth. Heart Shaped Games' first initiative will donate 10% of the game's revenue to the Wildlife Conservation Network. This organization protects wildlife all around the world, such as through the Rhino Recovery Fund, which focuses on improving the health of rhino populations while also benefiting local people.