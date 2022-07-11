We Got To Preview Some Of The Walking Dead: Last Mile

In case you weren't aware, Skybound Entertainment and Genvid Entertainment officially launched The Walking Dead: Last Mile today. The two have partnered with Facebook Gaming to bring you the ultimate Walking Dead experience in a fully interactive environment where you and other players will work together to build up and defend one of the few remaining bastions of hope for humanity in the zombie apocalypse. Which happens to be located up in Alaska near a refinery. But how exactly will you go about making ends meet and surviving is an experience unto itself. We got to see a preview of what you'll be doing along with some of the devs and it was quite an interesting experience.

First off, there is no real connection to the rest of the Walking Dead universe, so you can forget about seeing Darly Dixon make his way up to Alaska on a motorbike for no good reason. Or any other games or content tied to the franchise beyond the world you're in at this moment. Aside from the characters created for the experience, everyone else is created from scratch as you and other players will be defining the village you currently reside in. Here you will accomplish a number of tasks to keep everything safe, thriving, and surviving as there is plenty of undead wandering the wilderness looking for anything to eat. Luckily, you're not just out here alone, you have options.

First off, you create your character. You can make them look however you wish, as you're given a bevy of choices to comb through and make whoever you think will be the best to survive the harsh conditions. You don't automatically start with anything beyond the clothes on your back, as it will be up to you to head in and find ways to level up and learn skills. Every member of the place needs to contribute in some way or fashion, and as you do things you'll earn experience and a bit of clout within the group when it comes to voting and decision making. The more you do the more influence you can gain. But don't think for a moment you can just run the gauntlet of tasks and become a leader. It takes a village, and a village you will remain.

Throughout the game, you will be asked to do a lot of things by the main characters of the game. Tasks range from the mundane to the important and will help you build a reputation with people that are the most important. Because yes, even in The Walking Dead, there are dogs that need to be walked. As well as making ammo, building walls, getting medical supplies, and more. These tasks also go toward your experience, but the more defining point is how you are looked at by the town as a whole. Much like the Telltale Games titles that came before this, when you do something for a character, they will remember that for the future, same as how if you don't do something for them, they will remember it. However, unlike the Telltale titles, it means something! If you refuse to help a character, they won't just "remember it" and it have no effect later, they will in fact take you to task on stuff down the road.

There's also a lot to do here that can be recreational and serve a purpose at the same time. As you can see below, there's gardening and fishing, which another person watching the stream got excited about as it was basically Animal Crossing meets zombies. It sounds ridiculous, but it's true, you can take on tasks you enjoy that will help people out and get better at them as time goes on. You can prove to be an asset to everyone and have fun, which sounds like an improbable task in this game, but it is quite possible depending on your skill set and what you like to do.

Of course, it wouldn't be a Walking Dead title without the eventual task of fighting off the zombies. This is where you will either thrive or die as the game will put you in a position to defend the village from hordes of the undead coming toward you. You'll be able to shoot everything that comes your way, almost like a rail shooter title, and keep anyone from getting in. However, there is also the chance you could die! There was a running joke that it is a near impossibility for anyone to make it to the end with their original character, to which we would say "Challenge Accepted!" If your character dies you can make a new one to join the fray and start from scratch again, so it's not like once you're out, you're out. But it does raise the stakes a bit to know that there's a chance you may not survive.

We're excited to see where the storyline and the game, in general, goes as it will be a truly live experience for a lot of people. The story will start today with the first episode of Yvette Nicole Brown's weekly interactive live stream on Facebook Watch, which kicks off at 4 pm PT. She'll be joined by Felicia Day who will help set up the story and explain how viewers impact the survivors' journey. Over the next four months, there will be regular livestreams hosted by Brown and Day highlighting the big moments in the narrative, while discussing the story with special guests as they talk about key decisions made by the audience in the Instant Game. Plus, Day will stream herself playing the Instant Game with the community at special times. Good luck to all of you!