We Recap All The Games Talked About On Guerrilla Collective – Day 2

The Guerrilla Collective ran their second livestream today before E3 2021 kicks off, featuring dozens of titles new and familiar. The group did an amazing job last week with several games, but they saved a lot of the premiers for today with much of the content being seen for the first time on their stream. These guys know how to put on a show and give developers a place to really shine in a weekend full of streams that just throw game after game at you. We have a rundown of almost everything that was shown off today along with some of the trailers to check out. And if you wish to watch the entire stream to see everything first-hand, you can check out the video on their Twitch channel right here.

Aragami 2: Aragami 2 is a third-person stealth game where you play as an assassin with the power to control the shadows. Join the shadow clan and fight the invader armies to protect your people.

Akatori: Help young Mako to save the world, while gracefully switching between two parallel dimensions in this fascinating Metroidvania/slasher platformer! Explore the worlds full of magic and secrets, find friends and allies, and try not to let the ancient God awake! Arcade Paradise With keys to the family laundromat but plans for something bigger, Ashley must stay one step ahead and manage profits in order to build an Arcade Paradise!

Archvale: In Archvale, players take up their weapon in an RPG bullet hell world and embark on a journey to right wrongs from long ago. Only they can defeat the evil forces of the Undying guardians and reunite the world with the fabled Archvale.

Arietta of Spirits: Arietta of Spirits is a story-driven action-adventure game, following Arietta on her journey to unveil the mysteries of the Spirit Realm. Immerse yourself in a story filled with emotion and surprising turns.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Arietta of Spirits | Announcement Trailer | PS4 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YAwNVHMPtsI)

Batora: Lost Haven: The physical and mental balance of a naive and reckless girl who lost everything is the only weapon to save the Earth from oblivion. Jump on a journey across colorful and mesmerizing planets in this fast-paced adventure where your conscience will carry the weight of your decisions.

BATS The Game: A fast and frantic arcade extravaganza with tons of action and gallons of blood! Scorpion Supreme has captured the members of Bloodsucker Anti-Terror Squad and locked them up in his desert fortress. With the help of his vampire powers, it's up to Count Bloodvayne to rescue his teammates and save the day.

Behind The Frame: Behind the Frame is a vivid, interactive fiction about an aspiring artist on the cusp of finishing the final piece of her gallery submission. Guide her brush strokes and locate the remaining colors around a cozy studio through a variety of puzzles to complete her masterpiece. As her painting starts to take shape, uncover an emotional tale of chance and artistry revealed behind unrelated yet familiar moments.

Black Book: Black Book is a dark RPG Adventure, based on Slavic myths, in which you play as a young sorceress. Fight evil forces in card-based battles and explore the world, where humans live alongside mythological creatures. Funded on Kickstarter in 2020.

Blooming Business: Casino: Design, build, and run the snazziest casino in a bustling world where the sky's the limit. Work alongside cute animals who are anything but cuddly. Make sure to maximize client and visitor satisfaction while juggling their increasingly complicated demands. Inspired by the rise of Las Vegas in the 1950s, explore a retro fantasy world and take your place from a small operation to a grand success!

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Death Trash – Gameplay Trailer | Summer of Gaming 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8KVwPpt9YGU)

Death Trash: Death Trash features a post-apocalyptic world where cosmic horrors long for humanity but meet punks with shotguns. It combines old-school role-playing, modern action gameplay and player freedom. Create your own character and explore a handcrafted world.

Demon's Mirror: You've stumbled into a world filled with your worst nightmares. You've been here before, possibly thousands of times, and the journey ahead of you is going to take everything you have. Only you can bring balance to the chaos. Demon's Mirror presents a fresh take on roguelike deck-building by giving you an additional board of tiles to strategically chain together to sway the battle in your favor.

Despot's Game: Despot's Game is rogue-like tactics with turbo-charged battles. Build a team and sacrifice the heck out of them to rush through enemies… and other players!

Firegirl: Take on the role of a young rescue officer starting her career. Armed with a trusty axe and high-pressure fire hose that also acts like a jetpack, Firegirl responds to emergency calls across the city. Can Firegirl save all the trapped civilians caught in each blaze? Can she uncover the truth of why these fires have engulfed the city? Find out in a mystery that goes all the way to the top… When Firegirl arrives on the scene, she only has a few minutes to save all the civilians caught in the blaze! Douse roaring flames, chop through obstacles and extinguish dastardly pyro-monsters, use your hose to boost your jumps and reach high places to find all sorts of extras. Hang out at the Firehouse between missions to upgrade your equipment, hire new staff, pay any bills you've accrued, and hear from your ever-growing fanbase after your heroic exploits. Working at a top fire rescue station isn't a cakewalk, you'll be putting out fires literally and figuratively!

Ghostrunner: Ghostrunner is a hardcore FPP slasher packed with lightning-fast action, set in a grim, cyberpunk megastructure. Climb Dharma Tower, humanity's last shelter, after a world-ending cataclysm. Make your way up from the bottom to the top, confront the tyrannical Keymaster, and take your revenge. The streets of this towering city are full of violence. Mara the Keymaster rules with an iron fist and little regard for human life. As resources diminish, the strong prey on the weak and chaos threatens to consume what little order remains. The decisive last stand is coming. A final attempt to set things right before mankind goes over the edge of extinction. As the most advanced blade fighter ever created, you're always outnumbered but never outclassed. Slice your enemies with a monomolecular katana, dodge bullets with your superhuman reflexes, and employ a variety of specialized techniques to prevail.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Firegirl – Official Announcement Trailer | Summer of Gaming 2021 (https://youtu.be/BhD2LyH98U8)

GRIME: Destroy… Absorb… Grow… GRIME is a fast and unforgiving Action-Adventure RPG in which you crush your foes with living weapons that mutate form and function, and then consume their remains with a black hole to strengthen your vessel as you break apart a world of anatomical horror and intrigue.

Happy's Humble Burger Farm: Manage a fast-food chain (and your growing existential dread) in Happy's Humble Burger Farm, a Restaurant Simulation meets Survival Horror mind-blower.

Hello Neighbor 2: Hello Neighbor 2 is a stealth horror game about digging up your creepy neighbor's secrets. The twist – The Neighbor is controlled by an AI that learns from the players! As time progresses, his behavior will change and surprise you! Will you dare to outsmart the Neighbor to find out what he hides?

Hunt The Night: Hunt the Night is a retro-style action-adventure game that combines fast and skilled gameplay of games like Bloodborne or Castlevania with dark fantasy lore like the one seen in Dark Souls. Explore the vast world of Medhram, filled with ruins and horrors. Go through dungeons full of traps, enemies, and puzzles to fight challenging bosses using your arsenal and dark abilities. As a member of 'The Stalkers' order, you must cross a vast and devastated world full of dungeons filled with puzzles, enemies, and traps. The difficulty of the game is high but rewarding, especially in the intense battles against bosses.

Kitsune Tails: Run, jump, and dash across a land inspired by Japanese mythology and explore the complicated relationships between kitsune and humans in this follow-up to Super Bernie World.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Kitsune Tails – Nintendo Switch Announce Trailer [Official] (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pcT80_hs-hg)

Loot River: Loot River is a dungeon-crawling action-roguelike that combines the tense, real-time combat and dark fantasy stylings of Dark Souls with the spatial block-shifting puzzles of Tetris. Players can shift the ground beneath them, sliding floating ruins together in a series of tile puzzles. As players venture through these endless catacombs, they'll encounter beasts, lost travelers, and bosses. These cosmic grottos offer a wealth of new weapons and gear to discover, as well as unholy knowledge to unearth for permanent upgrades.

Neverwinter: In Neverwinter, explore and defend one of the most beloved cities from the Dungeons & Dragons' Forgotten Realms campaign setting, as it rises from the ashes of destruction. Epic stories, action combat, and classic roleplaying await those heroes courageous enough to enter the fantastic world of Neverwinter. Start your adventure now for free!

No Longer Home: No Longer Home is a game about letting go of the life you've built due to circumstances beyond your control. Immerse yourself in the lives of Bo and Ao and learn about their dreams, frustrations, and fears. Welcome the magic of the every day and somewhat extraordinary. A semi-autobiographical game, No Longer Home was born when the developers were similarly forced apart after university and decided to stay in touch by working on a game together. Development duo Hana and Cel chose this project as a way to explore and express the emotions that came with saying goodbye.

Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator: Potion Craft is an alchemist simulator where you physically interact with your tools and ingredients to brew potions. You're in full control of the whole shop: invent new recipes, attract customers, and experiment to your heart's content. Just remember: the whole town is counting on you.

RAWMEN: Food Fighter Arena: RAWMEN is a radical multiplayer arena shooter that pits you against 2-8 of your closest taste buds or foes. Channel your inner souperiority and unleash culinary devastation for good.

RoboDunk RoboDunk is NBA Jam meets Rogue Legacy, with robots. A combat dunk ball game with sky-high dunks, satisfying tackles, and explosive weapons. A roguelite campaign where every match is different, and you can buy the next permanent upgrade even if you die. Just…one…more…dunk!

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: RoboDunk Guerrilla E3 2021 (https://youtu.be/uhlIwU0HkdY)

Sable: Embark on a unique and unforgettable journey and guide Sable through her Gliding; a rite of passage that will take her across vast deserts and mesmerizing landscapes, capped by the remains of spaceships and ancient wonders. Explore the dunes on your hoverbike, scale monumental ruins and encounter other nomads as you unearth mysteries long forgotten and discover who she really is behind her mask. With its unique art style and original soundtrack by Japanese Breakfast, envelop yourself in Sable's world and explore everything at your own pace. There is a lot in this world just waiting to be discovered. Do not be afraid. Take the leap.

Serial Cleaners: Serial Cleaners is a single-player stealth action crime story in which you alternate between playing four eccentric mob cleaners taking on the bloodiest jobs the carefree 1990s had to offer. If you remember the nineties differently, their dirty work is the reason why. New York City, New Year's Eve 1999. An unlikely team of four professional cleaners for the mob gathers to drink and reminisce about their careers at the turn of the Millenium. As the details of their stories stop matching up, the ugly truth behind their cooperation begins to reveal itself. What starts as a celebration of a decade of shared history slowly turns into a tense and dangerous standoff. Meet them at a very strange time in their lives.

Severed Steel: A stylish and visceral single-player FPS featuring a fluid stunt system, destructible voxel environments, loads of bullet time, a unique one-armed protagonist, and a dark electronic soundtrack.

Slime Heroes: A game where the slimes are finally the heroes. Play together with your friends as adorable slimes – the only thing that can save the world from the evil oozy creatures and formidable bosses. Discover different weapons and create your own unique magic abilities to express the way you want to adventure.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: UnMetal – Official Trailer | Summer of Gaming 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8o0DLLU-RpQ)

The Light of The Darkness: QUARTOMUNDO is developing The Light of The Darkness, an action RPG game that gives hardcore gamers a blend of Castlevania progression and exploration with Legacy of Kain's story, dialogues, and fan theories. It does so by adding a secret sauce: fully developed, physics-based flying mechanics that allow for aerial exploration and combat, while experiencing a fantasy universe based on original and dense lore.

Trash Sailors: Trash Sailors is a hand-drawn sailing simulator with co-op up to 4 players. Create the trashiest sailing team in history, fight with monsters and trash your friendship!

UnMetal: In 1972 a crack commando squad threw you in prison for a crime you didn't commit. You promptly escaped from a maximum-security stockade to the underground trying to survive from these soldiers of fortune. UnMetal is a 2D stealth/action game (with a bit of humor) where the goal is to escape from an enemy military base. But what started as a simple break-out ended up being an inside operation to prevent a massive attack against the NATO.

Venice 2089: Venice 2089 is an explorative and narrative-driven game set in a whole new Venice, now left uninhabited due to the effects of global warming, seen through the eyes of a bored, apathetic teen.

White Shadows: White Shadows is the story of little Ravengirl trying to escape this huge city, its deadly traps, and weird trials. To set herself free, Ravengirl needs to find her way into the brightest highs and the darkest depths of the city, to a mythical place called Tin Town, where the last free people live.​

Wolfstride: An exiled ex-Yakuza, a rookie combat pilot, and a grizzled mechanic team up to compete in the Ultimate Mech Tournament. Use skills and weapons to defeat other mechs in turn-based tactical combat. Make your way to the top by managing repairs, upgrading weapons, and learning new moves. Get to know the locals in a world caught between the last gasps of a simpler time and the shimmering metal of a sprawling metropolis. Build relationships, get job offers, and make that money to fight another day.