We Recap The Wholesome Direct 2021 Showcase

Earlier today, Wholesome Games ran their own livestream during E3 2021 weekend with Wholesome Direct 2021, showing off over 75 titles at once. A good chunk of what was shown was very brief, not every game got its own long presentation, as is the case with a lot of games during these livestreams. But some of them were pretty well featured and left quite an impression this year. We have those main games for you below, and if you wish to watch the entire stream to see every small indie game that took part in it, you can watch the entire presentation down at the bottom.

Bird Problems from Lithic Entertainment: A one-of-a-kind sitcom narrative game about an awkward and anxious canary trying to make friends and drink cold drinks. Wholesome Direct viewers were treated to the first official announcement trailer.

Alekon by The Alekon Company: Photograph dozens of whimsical creatures, solving puzzles to get them to strike collectable poses! Then befriend them through unique quests and minigames, from snowflake design, to tuning and playing crystal harps, to organizing parties! Alekon was released alongside its appearance in Wholesome Direct and is available now.

Snacko by Bluecurse Studios: Former big city kitties Momo and Mikan are starting a new life! Grow crops, raise fluffy cows, go fishing, exploring, customize and decorate as you please, and much, much more. The makers of Snacko revealed a new release window as well as plans to launch on Nintendo Switch.

Ooblets by Glumberland: The creature collection and life-sim game where you build up your farm, befriend townsfolk, grow ooblets, and have dance-offs, released the major 0.8 Port Forward content update alongside Wholesome Direct.

Lake by Gamious: It's 1986 – Meredith Weiss takes a break from her career in the big city to deliver mail in her hometown. How will she experience two weeks in beautiful Providence Oaks, with its iconic lake and quirky community, and what will she do next? Lake's release date was revealed alongside a brand new trailer.

Yokai Inn by ShibaPixels: A slice-of-life game in which players befriend spirits, farm, fish, cook, craft, and more in order to grow and expand their inn. Yokai Inn debuted its first-ever trailer at Wholesome Direct.

Beasts of Maravilla Island by Banana Bird Studios: Take on the role of a young wildlife photographer who traverses Maravilla Island to discover extraordinary creatures, learn their behaviors, and, most importantly, photograph their majesty. Beasts of Maravilla Island was surprise-released during Wholesome Direct for Switch and PC.

Hoa by Skrollcat Studio: Hoa is a beautiful puzzle-platformer that features breathtaking hand-painted art, lovely music, and a peaceful, relaxing atmosphere. The makers of Hoa debuted footage of a new level and revealed the game's release date during Wholesome Direct.

The Gecko Gods by Inresin: Explore a mysterious island as a tiny lizard. Complete ancient puzzles, effortlessly climb cliffs, and eat bugs as you make your way across an island civilization lost to time. The first official announcement trailer for The Gecko Gods debuted during Wholesome Direct.

Passpartout 2: The Lost Artist by Flamebait Games: An exclusive game reveal, Wholesome Direct viewers were the first to learn of the sequel to Passpartout: The Starving Artist. Will your art end up in the Louvre or on your parents' fridge?

Moonglow Bay by Bunnyhug: Play as a rookie angler, working together with friends, family, and neighbors to hone your fishing skills, nourish relationships, and restore a remote town's fractured community. Wholesome Direct viewers got a first look at Moonglow Bay's friendship gameplay.